PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 15: In anticipation of the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21, 2023, the Kovida Sahrudaya Foundation, based in Hyderabad, Telangana State, has achieved a remarkable feat that has left the world in awe. On May 27, 2023, at the serene Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, the foundation successfully brought together over 1,000 talented classical and traditional artists specializing in Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Perini, and Kolatam dances, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that has now entered the international records.

Under the distinguished presence of esteemed guests, including Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Governor of Telangana State; G. Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister; Sarbananda Sonowal, the Ayush Minister; Bhupender Yadav, the Labour Minister; and Dr Munjpara Mahender Bhai, the Minister of Ayush and Women and Child Development, the event was a grand success.

The Kovida Sahrudaya Foundation, led by its founder, Kalabandu Dr G. Anuhya Reddy, the Organizing Secretary, sponsored and organized this remarkable event. The Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, with its tranquil ambience, served as the perfect venue for this pre-International Yoga Day extravaganza.

Not only did the foundation showcase the diverse classical dance forms of Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Perini, and Kolatam, but they also included the expertise of renowned yoga practitioners. From 6 am to 10 am, the participants immersed themselves in a spiritual discipline aimed at relieving daily stress and improving overall health.

This extraordinary achievement by the Kovida Sahrudaya Foundation has garnered attention from various prestigious organizations. The records set during this event are expected to be recognized by the 'Genius Book of Records,' 'Bharat World Record,' 'Kohinoor World Book of Records,' 'Wonder Book of Records,' and 'Telugu Book of Records.'

Dr G. Anuhya Reddy, renowned for her unwavering dedication to serving the underprivileged, including children, adults, and couples, as well as athletes and individuals with special needs, aims to make this event a resounding success and a world record. Participants will not only have the opportunity to contribute to this noble cause but will also receive a certificate of participation and be provided with a healthy breakfast and yoga essentials on the day of the event.

As the world prepares to celebrate International Yoga Day, the Kovida Sahrudaya Foundation invites everyone to adopt a new perspective and embrace the immense benefits of yoga and spiritual discipline. Together, let us make this year's Yoga Day a memorable milestone in our quest for holistic well-being.

