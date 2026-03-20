BusinessWire India

Karnal (Haryana) [India], March 20: The KP Singh Foundation (KPSF), in collaboration with ISAP India Foundation, launched the project Empowering Women through Dairy Entrepreneurship at Jaat Bhawan, Karnal.

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The project aims to equip 500 rural women in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts with the knowledge, technical skills, and entrepreneurial support required to transform traditional dairy activities into sustainable and profitable enterprises.

The launch programme was attended by representatives from the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Centre of Excellence for Dairy Skills in India (CEDSI), Escorts Kubota Limited, Farmer Producer Organisations, and a lead group of women beneficiaries.

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Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Vats, COO, ISAP India Foundation, highlighted the important role of women in the dairy sector and emphasized the need for skill development, scientific dairy practices, and market linkages to enhance income opportunities.

During the technical session, livestock expert Dr. Ramesh Rawal shared practical guidance on the selection of high-productivity animals, genetic improvement, and proper feeding and nutrition, noting that feed accounts for nearly 60% of milk production cost.

Representatives from CEDSI and NDRI, including Ms. Aarzoo and Dr. Raman Malik, discussed training opportunities in scientific dairy management, feed preparation, and value addition to support women in building viable dairy enterprises.

Mr. Venu Nair, CEO, KP Singh Foundation, said, "Reflecting the Foundation's inspiration from Mr. KP Singh's vision of expanding opportunity and unlocking potential, we see women's economic empowerment as much more than an income story. When women have agency, earn independently, and participate in economic decisions, the gains are felt across the household -- in improved nutrition, better education for children, stronger health-seeking behaviour, and greater overall family wellbeing. This initiative is therefore not only about dairy entrepreneurship; it is about enabling women to become more empowered actors in shaping the future of their families and communities."

The project is designed to strengthen women-led livelihoods through capacity building, technical support, and enterprise development, thereby contributing to sustainable rural development in Haryana.

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