The digital space in Bangladesh is currently abuzz with the "Hatia UNO Viral Video" scandal involving Md Alauddin, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Hatia. While the administrative fallout has been swift, a secondary crisis is brewing online: the spread of malicious "full video" links that are compromising the cybersecurity of unsuspecting users.

The Background: UNO Md Alauddin Relieved of Duties:

The controversy erupted in mid-March 2026 after a 29-second video clip surfaced on social media platforms, allegedly showing the high-ranking official in a compromising situation with a young woman. Also Read: Hatia UNO Viral Video: Md Alauddin Made OSD Following Leak of 29-Second Clip.

The Ministry of Public Administration took immediate notice of the viral footage. On March 17, 2026, Md Alauddin was officially relieved of his duties in Hatia and appointed as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD). This move is a standard administrative procedure in Bangladesh, effectively placing the officer on "standby" status while a formal investigation into the conduct and authenticity of the video is conducted.

Real Clip vs. Deepfake Claims

While a clip is circulating, Md Alauddin has publicly denied the footage's authenticity. He claims the video is a "deepfake", a sophisticated AI-generated fabrication, created by malicious actors from his previous posting in Sunamganj. According to the officer, the video was released as part of a targeted smear campaign to tarnish his professional reputation.

While the administration investigates whether the footage is genuine or AI-manipulated, the "real" impact is the widespread distribution of the 29-second snippet across Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsA pp groups.

The "Full Video" Link Trap: Don't Click

As the story gains traction, "Hatia UNO Viral Video Link" and "UNO Full Video Download" have become high-volume search terms. However, experts warn that these links are almost certainly scams.

Malware Distribution: Most links claiming to lead to a "full 19-minute video" are actually gateways for malware, spyware, and trojans.

Phishing: Some links redirect users to fake login pages for Facebook or Gmail, designed to steal account credentials.

Clickbait Fraud: Many "watch now" buttons lead to suspicious betting sites or high-risk advertisement loops.

The administrative fate of Md Alauddin now rests with the Ministry's investigation. However, for the general public, the primary risk is no longer the scandal itself, but the digital traps surrounding it. Avoid searching for or clicking on unverified links regarding this scandal. Cybercriminals often use the viral clips circulating as bait to compromise your device and personal data.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).