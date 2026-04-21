KRAFTON, Naver and Mirae Asset leadership with Union Minister Piyush Goyal during the announcement of the INR 6000 crore India-focused Unicorn Growth Fund in New Delhi"

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 21: KRAFTON Inc. and Naver Corporation, two of South Korea's largest technology companies, today announced the launch of the Unicorn Growth Fund ("the Fund"), an INR 6000cr vehicle focused on Indian technology companies. The Fund is one of the largest India-focused capital pool ever raised by an Asian technology-led platform.

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The announcement was made following a high-level meeting between Shri Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Union Minister for Commerce & Industry, Dr. Jung-Kwan (JK) Kim, Republic of Korea's Minister of Trade, Industry and Resources, Global CEOs of KRAFTON and Naver, and the CEO of Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) Private Limited (MAVI India). The meeting took place in New Delhi on the sidelines of the President of the Republic of Korea's official visit to India for strategic bilateral discussions with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and senior members of his Cabinet.

The Fund will be managed and advised by Mirae Asset Venture Investments (MAVI) -- the Mirae Asset group's private investment platform -- drawing on a long-standing on-the-ground team with deep operating experience across the Indian and Korean technology markets. It will focus on four high-conviction themes shaping the next decade of the Indian technology economy:

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- Technology Platforms -- consumer internet, digital marketplaces, and next-generation platform infrastructure.

- Consumer Discretionary -- digitally-native brands and new-age consumer businesses serving India's rising middle class.

- AI & Software -- generative AI, applied AI, enterprise SaaS, and developer tooling.

- Deep Tech -- semiconductors, space-tech, robotics, advanced materials, and frontier science.

Investing primarily in growth-stage companies, the Fund will partner with Indian founders building category-leading companies with global ambition -- bringing product, AI, gaming and platform expertise from KRAFTON and Naver, and access to Korean and broader Asian markets.

Leadership Comments

"India is at an inflection point. Over the next decade, we expect a new generation of Indian technology champions built in India, for the world. As fund manager and advisor of the Unicorn Growth Fund, Mirae Asset is privileged to bring together KRAFTON and Naver's strategic capabilities with our on-the-ground investing platform in India."

-- Puneet Kumar, CEO, Mirae Asset Venture Investments (India) Private Limited

"India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for digital innovation, powered by exceptional talent and a vibrant startup ecosystem.Building on our experience investing in leading Indian platforms, NAVER sees strong potential to support the next generation of AI-driven companies with global ambition.Through the Unicorn Growth Fund, we aim to combine capital, technology, and strategic partnerships to help Indian innovators scale globally"

--Soo-yeon Choi , Global CEO, Naver Corporation

"India is one of the most important markets for

KRAFTON, not just for its scale but for its potential as a global game development hub. With a strong base of young, skilled technology talent and improving digital infrastructure, we see India evolving from a consumption-driven market to a creator economy for gaming. The Unicorn Growth Fund reflects our long-term commitment to this ecosystem."

-- CH Kim, CEO, KRAFTON Inc.

About Mirae Asset Venture Investments (MAVI)

MAVI is Mirae Asset group's private investment platform. It has backed leading Indian technology companies across consumer internet, fintech, mobility, healthtech and SaaS, and will be taking the lead in making investments in India for Unicorn Growth Fund.

About KRAFTON

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games,Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com

About Naver

"Naver Corporation is South Korea's leading internet company, operating platforms across search, commerce, fintech, and content.Building on its strong consumer foundation, NAVER is expanding into B2B opportunities in AI and cloud, strengthening its role as a global technology partner."

Media Contact

Gandhali Sane, Senior Manager - PR & Corporate Communications

Email: sane.gandhali@miraeasset.com | Phone: +91-9833623639

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