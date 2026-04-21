Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and a member of the Rajya Sabha, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai for a scheduled medical examination. Sources close to the 85-year-old leader confirmed on Tuesday, April 21, that he was admitted two days ago for a routine follow-up. The veteran politician's condition is reported to be stable, with aides describing the hospitalisation as a precautionary measure rather than an emergency.

Medical Status and Recent Hospitalisations of Sharad Pawar

A source familiar with the matter stated that Pawar is currently undergoing a series of tests to monitor his health. "He is in the hospital for a routine check-up and follow-up. There is nothing serious," the source informed, addressing concerns regarding the senior leader's sudden absence from public engagements. Rajya Sabha Election Results 2026: Sharad Pawar and Ramdas Athawale Among 26 Elected Unopposed to Upper House.

This latest check-up follows a period of intermittent health concerns earlier this year. In February 2026, the former Union Minister was hospitalised twice in Pune - first on February 9 for a chest infection and again on February 22 for mild dehydration. On both occasions, he was discharged within days after responding well to treatment.

Active Political Schedule Despite Health Hurdles

Despite his age and recent medical episodes, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister has maintained a visible presence in the political arena. Most recently, Pawar took his oath as a Rajya Sabha member while seated in a wheelchair, a moment that drew significant attention in Delhi. Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP (SP) President Hospitalised in Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic After Experiencing Mild Dehydration.

He also held a press conference shortly after the ceremony to discuss the current political landscape in Maharashtra. However, the current hospitalisation has led to minor adjustments in his immediate schedule. Local reports suggest that a planned visit to Baramati was cancelled to allow the leader time for the necessary medical evaluations in Mumbai.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).