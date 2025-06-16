NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: In a first of its kind initiative to bridge the gap between online learning and real-world employment, Online Manipal hosted 'Launchpad 2025,' a hybrid career fair exclusively for online degree learners of Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). The on-campus job fair took place on June 13, 2025 at the MAHE Bengaluru campus, Yelahanka,with a month-long virtual placement drive throughout June.

Also Read | Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025 Out at sebaonline.org: SEBA Announces Class 10th Supplementary Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

The placement drive brought together over 60 top companies from sectors such as IT, HR & Operations, Sales, Finance, and Data Science. This initiative is part of the universities' continued focus on improving learner outcomes and employability for students enrolled in their online degree programs. The companies included Goldman Sachs, Accenture, Adobe, HP, Honda, ICICI Prudential, Lenskart, Colive, SBI Securities, and Bajaj Allianz. Companies offered diverse career opportunities ranging from Business Analyst and Frontend Developer to Data Scientist, AI/ML Developer, and Operations Manager roles, demonstrating the market's growing confidence in online education graduates.

Strong Turnout from Online Learners Across India

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Congress SC Head Pradeep Ahirwar Files FIR, Says 'Was Attacked in Vidisha by Mob Wielding Swords and Sticks, Car Vandalised'.

The event saw over 1,000 learners participating from a pool of 8,000+ eligible online students, enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programs such as MBA, BBA, MCA, BCA, MSc Data Science, MCom, BCom etc. These students represented a wide geographic spread from various parts of the country.

Placement Highlights and Outcomes

Launchpad 2025 was designed to overcome the limitations of virtual hiring formats, encouraging deeper engagement between learners and employers. The face-to-face interactions allowed companies to assess talent more effectively, while students benefitted from personalized networking and real-time feedback. While the virtual placement continues till June end, the total number of offers are expected to grow.

* Total Offers Received: 500+* Highest package: Rs. 18 LPA* Average package: Rs. 5.5 LP

Recruiter's Perspective

Speaking about the Career fair, Syed Hashim, HR - Lenskart said, "The quality of candidates at Launchpad 2025 was exceptional - confident, well-prepared, and industry-aware. It was refreshing to interact with online learners who brought both academic knowledge and practical perspective to the table. We've made some strong hires and look forward to participating in future editions," said.

Participant's Perspective

Speaking of their experience, an online MBA learner, Aneesha Ghosh, MBA International Business, MUJ stated, "Launchpad 2025 gave me the opportunity to connect with top recruiters in person, something I never expected as an online learner. I got placed in two companies - Colive and Bambinos.live, and it truly boosted my confidence in the power of online education."

This initiative is part of a broader learner outcome focus by Online Manipal, which hails from a 70+ year legacy of the Manipal Education Group, and a growing digital-first vision for the future.

To learn more about the online programs and career services offered by Online Manipal, visit www.onlinemanipal.com.

Online Manipal is the digital home of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). These three Manipal universities, accredited with NAAC A++ and NAAC A+, offer UGC-entitled online degrees equivalent to on-campus programs. Since its inception in 2021, Online Manipal has empowered over 100,000 learners to realize their potential by providing them with accessible, affordable & industry-relevant degrees and new-age certifications in a 100% online mode.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)