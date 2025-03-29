NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 29: Lava International Limited, the leading homegrown smartphone manufacturer, is celebrating a significant milestone as it completes 16 successful years of empowering consumers with innovative, affordable, and Made-in-India tech. To mark the occasion, Lava is rolling out the first edition of its Lava anniversary sale, a one-day shopping extravaganza featuring unbeatable discounts on smartphones, smartwatches, and audio gear.

The exclusive sale will be live from March 30th, 2025, on Lava's official e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart, offering limited-time discounts on top-selling devices.

The highlight of the sale is Lava's exclusive flash offer, giving the first 100 buyers a chance to own the flagship AGNI 3 smartphone and Prowatch V1 smartwatch for just Rs. 16. The AGNI 3 sale kicks off at 12:00 PM, followed by the Prowatch V1 sale at 7:00 PM. Beside this, here are some blockbuster deals you cannot miss.

Lava's 16th-anniversary sale isn't just about offers--it's a celebration of its journey, a testament to its commitment to innovation, and a promise to continue delivering high-quality, Made-in-India technology at unbeatable prices.

Grab these exclusive deals before they're gone and celebrate Lava's 16th anniversary with us.

#ProudlyIndian | Made in India, Made for India

Lava International Limited, headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a pioneering mobile handset and solutions company in India, founded in 2009 with the vision to empower individuals. The company's corporate office and manufacturing facility, equipped with a production capacity of 42.52 million handsets per annum, are strategically located in Noida. Lava's commitment to innovation is reflected in its two state-of-the-art research and development centers in Noida, housing dedicated teams in software and hardware design. The company's extensive nationwide presence is facilitated by a robust retail network of 1.65 Lakh retailers, directly served by over 1000 distributors, and supported by a vast after-sales service network of 800+ professionally managed service centers. The brand has a global presence in 20+ countries.

Beyond smartphones, Lava is expanding its product portfolio to include smartwatches, Neckbands, Probuds, and an extended True Wireless Stereo (TWS) segment. The brand's credibility is underscored by being ranked the 'Most Trustworthy Brand' in the CMR Retail Sentiment Index.

