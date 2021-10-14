Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): G7CR Technologies - the leading cloud managed service provider, today announced the launch of its STAB program (Sales, Technical and Business Enablement) for Independent Software Vendor (ISV).

The program will provide for ISV's benefits of up to 25,000 USD and will also focus on offering strategic support in Sales enablement, Tech enablement and Business enablement. The program is being launched at the annual technology event, GITEX Global starting from 17th Oct till 21st Oct at Dubai World Trade Centre. Prospective ISVs can visit the Microsoft booth number H7-D1 at ISV Recruit Desk and apply for G7CR Technologies' STAB program.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Final.

Being a leader in cloud service in Asia and rapidly expanding globally, the STAB program will help in leveraging G7CR's existing channels and markets to increase the go-to-market strategy for ISVs. The program will also offer valuable resources for driving new revenue opportunities, developing strategies for marketing, selling and lead capture as well as building differentiated and longer-term engagements.

As an independent software vendor (ISV) providing software as a service (SaaS), one needs secure, scalable, enterprise-grade infrastructure to host the services and manage the tenants. Apart from the host of offerings, the STAB program will provide ISVs a premium modernized support to host from single tenant to multi-tenant SaaS applications on Cloud thus making them more economically and technologically feasible.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Minor Girl Abducted, Raped in Bhagpat, Two Including Village Pradhan’s Son Arrested.

ISV's having Products with great market potential with unique Value proposition seeking to expand markets are eligible to apply for the program. They can visit the Microsoft boot at GITEX Global and meet the program owners from both Microsoft and G7CR Technologies for an in-person discussion on the specifics of the program and register themselves.

Additionally, they can also register online STAB.g7cr.ae and fill in the details, following which a team of experts from G7CR Technologies will shortlist the eligible ISV's for this program.

Speaking on the occasion, Yvonne Chebib, Global Partner Solutions Lead, Microsoft UAE, added "G7 CR Technologies clearly demonstrated that they have both the knowledge and the experience to offer ISVs a path to market benefitting from cloud technologies. The program will further enable ISVs to optimise their go-to-market strategies, and we look forward to learning about their successes."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Christopher Richard, MD & Chief Cloud Architect, G7CR Technologies, said, "We are delighted to bring an innovative and specialised program for ISVs. The spurring rise in cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) offerings has escalated the independent software vendors market globally. At G7CR we are always trying to offer best services and ensure that organizations benefit from it. With STAB, independent software vendors will receive not only technical but sales and business enablement support. During the pandemic there was a lot of disruption in the market, with this program we want to help ISVs strategize their business against the pandemic disruption."

G7CR Technologies has been recognised globally for its technical capabilities driving cloud success journeys for businesses from industry verticals such as Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing,

Healthcare, PSUs, Education, Retail and IT. The company provides robust end to end Managed Cloud Services along with Architectural Consulting/Advisory service to explore full potential of Cloud deployments

G7CR Technologies is a leading global information technology, consulting and cloud services company. Headquartered in Bengaluru (India), the main motto of G7CR Technologies is to "Create Value for Customers". With its middle east office in Al Asayel, St - Business Bay, Dubai, the company is catering to the cloud needs in MEA region.

Its global technology partner is Microsoft. Powered by the world's leading technology giant Microsoft, G7CR Technologies helps businesses in swift and agile digital transformation. In November 2020, the company expanded its operations to the MEA region to facilitate automation and digitalisation in start-ups and SMBs.

Of late, G7CR Technologies announced its Cloud Accelerator Funding program of $5 million to support start-ups and SMEs impacted by the pandemic. In the last two consecutive years, Microsoft conferred G7CR Technologies with the Country Partner of The Year Award. This award recognizes G7CR Technologies as an outstanding partner of Microsoft in delivering solutions to a variety of businesses.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)