Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced one of India's fastest-growing biopharma companies, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), is standardizing on Veeva Vault PromoMats to accelerate its end-to-end content lifecycle for scientific and promotional materials. BSV is adopting a scalable digital content platform for streamlined approvals and better content reuse to future-proof its operations in preparation for expansion into global markets.

For over five decades, BSV has developed a range of biological, biotech, and pharmaceutical products for women's health, infertility (IUI/IVF), and critical, and emergency care.

"At BSV, we remain committed to innovation and research to deliver treatments and cures that serve our patients better," said Dr Swashraya Shah, Chief Medical Officer at BSV. "With Vault PromoMats, organizations now have the ability to prioritize and share scientific digital content with physicians in real-time, while ensuring compliance and effective data asset management. Vault PromoMats also assists in content analytics to increase effectiveness."

"We are excited that BSV has standardized on Vault PromoMats to easily publish approved assets to digital channels and to accelerate its time to market through content reuse," said Anantha Nema, India country manager, Veeva Systems. "With a digital content platform, biopharmas in India can optimize their promotional material review cycles to keep up with the increased demand for timely information."

Vault PromoMats helps life sciences companies speed the creation, review, and distribution of compliant content. Built-in digital asset management enables content reuse and reduces spend on promotional materials. Marketing teams can easily publish and withdraw content from digital channels as needed to ensure only approved assets are in use. Vault PromoMats also supports accelerated content approval and time to market through streamlined medical, legal, and regulatory reviews, and offers visibility into industry benchmarks and activities across assets to drive content strategy.

