Having already booked their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina will be aiming to continue their undefeated run as they take on Venezuela in the latest round of CONMEBOL Qualifiers. The Argentina vs Venezuela clash will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aries on March 26, 2022 (early Saturday morning). Meanwhile, fans searching for Argentina vs Venezuela, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers live streaming details can scroll down below. Brazil 4–0 Chile, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: Neymar Scores As Selecao Ease to Comfortable Victory.

Argentina are undefeated so far at the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers and are chasing leaders Brazil in the points table. The Albiceleste will have Lionel Messi fit for this encounter and will be hoping to emerge on the winning side. Meanwhile, Venezuela are at the bottom of the team standings and will be hoping to end their losing run.

When Is Argentina vs Venezuela CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The match between Argentina and Venezuela would be played at La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aries. The match would be played on March 26, 2022 (Saturday) and has a scheduled start time of 05:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Argentina vs Venezuela CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier, LIVE?

Unfortunately, Argentina vs Venezuela match will not be live telecasted in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India. Fans will therefore not be able to catch the live-action of the CONMEBOL match on their television sets.

Is Argentina vs Venezuela CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Since there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India, fans will also not be able to watch Argentina vs Venezuela match online. But fans can always follow the match on the social media handles of both teams.

