Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5: The Levi's® brand is thrilled to announce its newest ambassador, global icon Diljit Dosanjh. Known for rewriting the rules of music, cinema, and style, Diljit joins the Levi's® family as the first Punjabi artist as part of the brand's ever-growing community of creative talent.

Hot on the heels of his record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour and history-making Coachella debut, this partnership blends the timeless appeal of Levi's® with Diljit's trailblazing journey. From G.O.A.T. to Lover, and now truly an Icon set to #LiveInLevis, it's a celebration of two icons redefining culture--together.

Drawing inspiration from Diljit's unique ability to connect across borders and genres, this collaboration highlights the Levi's® brand's role as a canvas for self-expression. From his early hits in Punjabi cinema to charting on the Billboard Social 50, Diljit's story is all about bold choices, just like the blue jeans that have stood the test of time for over 170 years.

"I've always admired Levi's® for the way it blends heritage with modern style," says Diljit Dosanjh. "Denim is more than just clothing to me--it's a statement. Partnering with Levi's® feels like the perfect fit."

Amisha Jain, Managing Director and SVP, South Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Non-EU at Levi Strauss & Co., adds, "Diljit Dosanjh perfectly embodies the progressive spirit of Levi's®. His phenomenal journey perfectly aligns with our brand's spirit of empowering self-expression through music, fashion, and culture. Together, we're set to create something truly iconic."

This partnership showcases Levi's® expanding menswear range, including on-trend New Loose and Relaxed fits, while reflecting Diljit Dosanjh's innate sense of style. Building on the success of the Dil-Luminati Tour merchandise, it seamlessly blends music and fashion.

This iconic partnership is just the beginning of a shared journey to reimagine culture, style, and music together.

About the Levi's® brand

The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world--capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, the Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry. Our range of leading denim and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about the Levi's® brand, its products and stores, please visit levi.in.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,400 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2023 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

