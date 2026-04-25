VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25: LGT Business Connextions Limited (BSE - SME: 544489) has announced that pursuant to the approval of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the name of the Company has been changed to LGT Global Hospitality Limited.

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The Office of the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre, has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2026, confirming the change of name in accordance with Rule 29 of the Companies (Incorporation) Rules, 2014. The Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the Company remains L74999TN2016PLC112289.

The change of name is subject to necessary approvals from the stock exchange and other regulatory authorities, as may be applicable. The trading symbol and other details on the stock exchange shall be updated in due course.

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This change of name does not affect any of the rights or obligations of the Company, nor does it impact any existing agreements, contracts, or legal proceedings entered into under the previous name.

The Company will undertake necessary steps to reflect the new name across all statutory registrations, records, and communications. In compliance with applicable provisions, the Company shall continue to display its previous name along with the new name for the prescribed period.

About LGT Global Hospitality Limited:

(BSE - SME: 544489) LGT Global Hospitality Limited (formerly LGT Business Connextions Limited) provides integrated travel and tourism solutions for corporate and individual clients. The Company offers services including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), hotel bookings, cruise bookings, ticketing, visa processing, and customized domestic and international travel solutions.

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