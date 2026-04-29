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Agency News Agency News Business News | Liebherr Appliances India Strengthens Its Commitment to India with the Expansion of Its FreshBreeze Range Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Liebherr Appliances India continues to bring its legacy of German precision and engineering excellence to Indian consumers, while steadily strengthening its local presence. As part of this commitment, the company has established its manufacturing footprint in India with its facility in Ch.Sambhaji Nagar, marking a significant step towards catering more closely to the needs of the Indian market. Building on this strong foundation of local manufacturing and deeper market integration, Liebherr is now accelerating its focus on innovation tailored for Indian households.

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Liebherr Appliances India continues to bring its legacy of German precision and engineering excellence to Indian consumers, while steadily strengthening its local presence. As part of this commitment, the company has established its manufacturing footprint in India with its facility in Ch.Sambhaji Nagar, marking a significant step towards catering more closely to the needs of the Indian market. Building on this strong foundation of local manufacturing and deeper market integration, Liebherr is now accelerating its focus on innovation tailored for Indian households.

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At the forefront of its innovation journey is the FreshBreeze range, launched in August 2025, which has been well received by consumers for redefining freshness in refrigeration. Designed to go beyond conventional cooling, the technology releases a fine, cool mist into the vegetable compartment, helping maintain optimal humidity levels and ensuring that leafy vegetables and fruits retain their natural moisture, texture, and freshness for longer durations. Initially introduced in 420 L and 316 L capacities, the range has now been expanded with two additional volume options - 400L and 380L, strengthening its appeal across a wider set of households.

Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India, said, "India remains a key growth market for us, and our continued investments--from local manufacturing in Ch.Sambhaji Nagar to expanding our FreshBreeze range--reflect our long-term commitment to the country. With FreshBreeze, we are reimagining refrigeration by going beyond conventional cooling to actively preserve freshness, aligned with the evolving needs of Indian households. The strong consumer response encourages us to further strengthen our portfolio with solutions that combine German engineering with deep local insights."

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In the last few years, Liebherr Appliances India has consistently focused on developing innovations tailored to Indian lifestyles and usage patterns. Features such as Handsfree Opening technology in single-door refrigerators allow consumers to open the refrigerator door with a foot paddle even when hands are full, while the Hot to Cool feature in double-door models allows consumers to directly store freshly boiled milk inside the refrigerator for 3X rapid cooling with no compromises. Complementing this are ergonomically designed lever handles that ensure ease of use where by heavy vaccume doors weighing ~10Kgs can be opened effortlessely even with single finger, reflecting the brand's commitment to intuitive and user-friendly design. This weight includes not just the door structure (approximately 4Kgs) but also the typical load carried within the door compartments, such as bottles and other stored items, demonstrating ease of operation even under everyday usage conditions.

With the FreshBreeze range, Liebherr moves beyond the idea of refrigeration as mere storage, towards creating an environment that actively preserves freshness--bringing consumers closer to the experience of market-fresh food within their homes.

As Liebherr Appliances India continues to expand its portfolio and strengthen its presence in the country, it remains committed to delivering high-performance refrigeration solutions that are thoughtfully engineered for Indian consumers.

About Liebherr Appliances - Liebherr Appliances - Innovative Refrigeration, Everywhere.

Liebherr Appliances is a globally renowned premium refrigeration brand, celebrated for its German engineering, innovative design, and commitment to sustainability. With a comprehensive product portfolio, a strong global presence, and a dedicated approach to elevating standards, Liebherr continues to shape the future of home refrigeration and beyond.

Liebherr Appliances India is part of the global Liebherr Group -- a diversified industrial conglomerate with a multi-billion-dollar valuation and operations across 13 product segments in over 100 countries. As a global leader in refrigeration and engineering excellence, Liebherr operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its dedicated Indian plant in Ch. Sambhaji Nagar.

In India, Liebherr Appliances has steadily built a strong position in the premium refrigeration category, particularly in the Direct Cool (DC) and Top Mount (TM) segments. With an expanding portfolio, Liebherr has aligned its offerings with the evolving needs of Indian households, combining European precision with features specifically designed for Indian usage patterns.

Building on this momentum, Liebherr Appliances India has significantly expanded its product portfolio, with over 100+ SKUs across Top Mount and Direct Cool ranges available in 18 finishes. The brand continues to introduce innovations such as lever-handle effortless door opening, Hot to Cool feature which allows consumers to directly store freshly boiled milk inside the refrigerator, and hands-free opening in Direct Cool refrigerators--enhancing everyday convenience and usability.

Reinforcing its global design leadership in India, Liebherr is also driving the adoption of fully integrated European refrigeration solutions. Designed for consumers seeking seamless aesthetics, intelligent functionality, and superior performance, these offerings reflect the brand's commitment to bringing global innovation to evolving Indian kitchen spaces.

With innovations like the FreshBreeze range, Liebherr continues to combine advanced technology with practical everyday benefits--actively enhancing food preservation while catering to modern Indian lifestyles.

For further details, visit: Liebherr appliances: Innovation and quality

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)