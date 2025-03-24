ATK

New Delhi [India], March 24: Life insurance plans offer more than just financial security for your loved ones, they also provide important tax benefits. There are different tax deductions and exemptions offered by the Indian government under the Income Tax Act, 1961. By understanding these benefits, policyholders can make informed decisions and enhances their tax savings while ensuring financial protection. Let's explore the different tax benefits available on life insurance, including deductions, exemptions, GST implications, TDS, and rider benefits.**

Income Tax on Life Insurance**#

The premiums paid towards life insurance policies and the payouts received can qualify for tax deductions and exemptions under different sections of the Income Tax Act. You can use a life insurance calculator to understand which policy suits you best. You can then accordingly plan your finances based on your requirements.

* Section 80C

Premiums paid for a life insurance policy are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C. You can claim up-to Rs1.5 lakh in a financial year.

However, the deduction is only valid if the premium does not exceed:

- 20% of the sum assured for policies issued before 31st March 2012.

- 10% of the sum assured for policies issued after 1st April 2012.

However, individuals with a disability who bought life insurance after 1st April 2013 can only claim tax benefits if premiums make up 15% or more of the sum assured.

* Section 80D

While Section 80D is generally associated with health insurance, it also applies to life insurance policies that include critical illness riders. You can claim deductions on these premiums for yourself, your spouse, or dependents.

The maximum amount you can claim is:

- Rs 25,000 if the plan covers individuals, spouses, children, and parents less than 60 years old.

- Rs 50,000 if the plan covers individuals, spouses, children, and parents more than 60 years old.

Payments eligible for deduction under Section 80(D) include:

- Cashless payments for health insurance premiums or term life insurance with health riders.

- Preventive medical check-ups to monitor and maintain health.

- Medical expenses for uninsured senior citizens (60+ years) if you are covering their treatment costs.

- Payments towards government health schemes, including central government programs.

* Section 10(10D)

Under Section 10(10D), the maturity proceeds, death benefits, and bonuses received from a life insurance policy are exempt from tax, provided the policy meets certain conditions:

- The premium paid should not exceed 10% of the sum assured (for policies issued after 1st April 2012) or 20% of the sum assured (for policies issued before 1st April 2012).

- Life insurance plans issued after 1st April 2023 are eligible for exemption only if the average annual premium is less than Rs 5 lakh.

* Section 80CCC

This section permits tax deductions on premiums paid towards retirement or pension plans offered by life insurance companies. Deductions of up to Rs1.5 lakh per financial year are allowed. However, the pension received from such annuities is taxable as per the individual's income tax slab.

* Section 10(10A)

Under Section 10(10A), individuals who receive a commuted pension from an annuity plan can claim a tax exemption. Pension that is uncommuted or monthly is not eligible for exemption under this article.

* Section 80CCE

This section sets an overall limit of Rs1.5 lakh for deductions claimed under Section 80C, 80CCC, and 80CCD combined.

GST on Life Insurance**

A uniform rate of 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) is applicable to the premium paid for the insurance plan. If you are an NRI purchasing an Insurance plan in India, you can claim a waiver on the GST.

TDS on Life Insurance**

The Tax Deducted at Source on life insurance follows these guidelines:

- The insurer deducts 1% as TDS before the payment is made if the amount received is more than Rs 1 lakh, as long as the policy is not exempt under Section 10(10D).

- No TDS is deducted if the amount received from the policy is less than Rs 1 lakh. However, the received amount is completely taxable. When filing your Income Tax Return, you can claim credit for the TDS.

- As of FY 2024, TDS on insurance payouts is 2% of the proceeds. Tax Benefits on Riders**

Life insurance riders, such as critical illness, accidental death, and disability riders, offer additional coverage and can also provide tax benefits:

- Premiums paid for health-related riders, such as critical illness cover, qualify for deductions under Section 80D.

- Premiums for accident and disability riders are eligible for tax deductions under Section 80C.

Eligibility Criteria**

Only individuals and members of Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) can claim exemptions on the premium paid and the maturity payout received.

Benefits can be availed by:

- The policyholder

- Spouse

- Dependent parents or in-laws

- Dependent children

Life insurance serves a dual purpose--providing financial security to loved ones while offering significant tax savings. Understanding the various tax benefits under the Income Tax Act and utilising tools such as life insurance calculators can help policyholders plan their investments efficiently. By utilising these provisions, individuals can optimize their tax liabilities while ensuring long-term financial stability. Additionally, staying informed about GST, TDS, and rider benefits can further enhance tax planning strategies. Before investing, it is advisable to assess personal financial goals and consult a tax professional if needed.**

** Tax exemptions are as per applicable tax laws from time to time.

# Bonus rate may vary from time to time based on Company's Investment Performance.

