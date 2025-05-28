PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 28: Limca, Coca-Cola India's iconic homegrown beverage, has crossed the Rs2800 crore mark in 2024, driving the lemon-lime category forward with strong momentum across India. For over five decades, Limca has been the ultimate beverage of summer refreshment with its signature cloudy bubbles and the unmistakable Lime 'n' Lemoni taste.

Since its inception in 1971, Limca has been a driving force in strengthening the company's sparkling portfolio with demand soaring across both urban and rural markets. Today, the brand is witnessing strong double-digit growth in key states such as Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, gaining share across both traditional trade and emerging retail formats.

Central to Limca's enduring success are its innovative brand campaigns that keep the brand contemporary while celebrating its legacy. In 2025, Limca ushered in a new era of refreshment with a campaign featuring Triptii Dimri. With a fresh take on Limca's signature Lime 'n' Lemoni refreshment, the campaign invited consumers to rediscover the charm and revitalizing rush that only a Limca moment can deliver.

Vinay Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said "Our goal has always been to build brands that go beyond the product - brands that become part of daily life and collective memory. And Limca's story is one of resilience, reinvention, and a pursuit of excellence. Our success is anchored in a simple but powerful playbook - innovating products that cater to evolving consumer needs, expanding distribution to both urban and rural India, and executing marketing campaigns that connect passion and purpose. We are excited to continue this momentum and deliver long-term value to millions of our consumers."

As India's lifestyle evolves, so does Limca. In 2024, Limca entered the advanced hydration category introducing Limca GlucoCharge, a functional beverage enriched with glucose and electrolytes, designed to meet the needs of today's active consumers. The launch campaign, featuring Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, inspired millions with its message of perseverance that resonate with both athletes and everyday heroes.

This commitment to excellence is not limited to the sports field. It forms the very ethos of Limca - a brand that has always believed in recognizing and celebrating extraordinary Indian achievements. This belief is embodied in the Limca Book of Records, launched in 1990 as an extension of the brand's philosophy. Whether it's sporting milestones or artistic achievements, the Book continues to inspire a nation to dream bigger.

As Limca continues to innovate and connect with new generations, its legacy as India's most loved lemon-lime beverage remains stronger than ever, driving growth and refreshing millions across the country.

About Coca-Cola India

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Charged by Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. Premium products constitute Schweppes and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of close to 4 million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable agriculture initiatives and carbon emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696766/Limca_Coca_Cola_India.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570750/Coca_Cola_India_Logo.jpg

