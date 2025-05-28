BLACKPINK's Jennie’s dating life has long been a favourite topic of discussion among fans. Since her debut with the YG supergroup in 2016, the K-pop idol has been surrounded by various dating speculations involving fellow idols and celebrities. Recently, Jennie sparked renewed buzz about a possible past relationship with a billionaire heir. The rumours began after a popular YouTube podcast made several claims in a recent episode, naming top idols including BIGBANG’s TOP, IU, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. However, the allegations about Jennie seemed too far-fetched for many, leading to widespread backlash on social media. BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie Caught Kissing? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Photo Shared by ‘YG Leaker’.

Did Blackpink’s Jennie Have Sexual Relationship With ‘The Son of BMW Heir’

In a two-month-old episode of the podcast Above The Influence Show (ATI), influencer and entrepreneur Kira opened up about her past relationships, her dating experiences, and her time as a former Jehovah's Witness. While the discussion initially started on a broader note, the conversation naturally steered toward her dating life, where fans were hit with some jaw-dropping revelations. While talking about several of her past relationships, Kira also mentioned Jennie.

BLACKPINK Jennie’s Instagram Post

She claimed that female idols engage in sexual relationships with wealthy businessmen and top celebrities. During the discussion, the other host, Woohak, added that Kira's claims were indeed true and recalled attending a summer camp with "the son of the BMW heir," who allegedly had sex with Jennie. Wait, what? We were stunned to hear such serious claims being made on a podcast without any solid evidence to back them up.

Things turned even more shocking when Woohak said that his friend had allegedly paid for it and claimed to have proof in the form of a sex tape featuring the K-Pop star. While the show, known for its bold and revealing conversations did not explicitly criticise Jennie for the same, the situations escalated after BLINK and K-Pop stans took over the comment section of the video to last out the hosts and their baseless stories.

Netizens Bash ABOVE the Influence Hosts for Making Baseless Claims About Jenniev

Reacting to ATI's two-month-old YouTube video, which is now going viral, fans lashed out at the hosts for making such bold claims about Jennie's life without having any evidence to prove them. One user also urged others to engage with the specific video to search for the controversial part, as they've edited it out. A user wrote, "Before ya use celebrity names, make sure ya have some evidence to back it up", while another commented, "When you are so hungry for fame....anything for clout I guess."

Watch Above the Influence Show Video Below:

Others expressed hope that Jennie takes legal action against the hosts over the controversial allegations made about Jennie which have now gone viral. ‘She Has Main Character Syndrome’: Fans React to Resurfaced Video of BLACKPINK’s Jennie Talking About ‘Leading’ Amid ‘Lazy Dancing’ Accusations – Watch.

Fans React to Viral Claims About Jennie

While going through the video's comments section, it seemed that some other startling claims were made about BIGBANG's TOP and IU's dating life, which fans found to be untrue. They also shared that after the backlash, the controversial parts have been trimmed out of their videos.

