Bengaluru, May 27: Popular actor Kamal Haasan’s remarks on the origin of the Kannada language stirred a controversy in Karnataka on Tuesday, with netizens expressing outrage and demanding an apology. “Kannada language has descended from Tamil language,” said the actor during an event in Chennai to promote his movie ‘Thugs Life’.

Kamal Haasan made the remarks in the presence of Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, who attended the event as a guest. His remarks landed in controversy as netizens questioned the authority and knowledge of history of Kamal Haasan. Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra also criticised Kamal Haasan for his remarks and demanded an apology. “One must love their mother tongue, but flaunting arrogance in its name is a mark of cultural bankruptcy. Especially for artists, it is essential to possess the ethos of respecting every language,” he said. Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ and Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ To Release in Theatres After Telugu Film Exhibitors Put Strike on Hold? Deets Inside.

He further said that Kamal Haasan, who has acted in several Indian languages including Kannada, has shown “blatant arrogance” and extreme conceit by belittling the Kannada language while glorifying his mother tongue, Tamil, in the presence of actor Shivarajkumar. ‘Thug Life’: Mani Ratnam Reveals How Kamal Haasan Inspired the Concept of His Latest Project, Says ‘I’ve Been Lucky to Have the Best’.

Vijayendra said that instead of promoting harmony in South India, Kamal Haasan has, in recent years, continuously insulted the Hindu religion and hurt religious sentiments. “Now, he has wounded the pride of 6.5 crore Kannadigas by insulting Kannada,” he claimed. He further added that Kamal Haasan must immediately and unconditionally apologise to Kannadigas.

