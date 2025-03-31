VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 31: In a significant step towards strengthening India's Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) ecosystem, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, inaugurated the Public Goods Platform for FLN, developed by Language and Learning Foundation (LLF) as part of LLF's mission to improve foundational learning outcomes for children across India. The platform was officially launched at LLF's 10th anniversary celebrations this year.

The newly launched FLN Pitara brings together a rich collection of high-quality, structured, and research-backed teaching and learning resources for teachers and students, available - not just in English, but also in Hindi and other regional languages. Designed to bridge the existing gap in FLN materials availability, the platform houses teacher training modules, grade-wise workbooks, teacher guides, teaching-learning materials (TLMs), and classroom videos, along with state-specific resources developed in collaboration with the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand for ready access to teachers and educators.

Aligned with the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022, the platform aims to strengthen teacher capacity and make learning more engaging and effective for students from pre-primary to Grade 3. The resources focus on building foundational literacy and numeracy skills, which are vital for children's lifelong learning and development.

During the event, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Government of India, congratulated LLF for launching the FLN Pitara platform. He remarked, "This will serve as a valuable resource for millions of teachers and children across the country. Foundational literacy and numeracy are critical to ensuring that every child gets an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed. This initiative is a commendable step towards realizing the goals of NIPUN Bharat and transforming the landscape of early education in India."

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Dhir Jhingran, Founder and Executive Director, LLF, remarked, "A strong foundation ensures a stronger future for children to succeed in life. With the launch of the FLN Pitara platform, we are equipping teachers with the right tools to make foundational learning joyful, inclusive, and effective. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to nurturing every child's potential through equitable and quality education, ensuring no child is left behind."

With over 26,00,000 teachers shaping the future of more than 12,00,00,000 children in early grades, the FLN Pitara platform addresses a critical need for accessible, contextual, and child-friendly FLN materials. The platform also promotes multilingual education, recognizing the linguistic diversity across India.

LLF, in partnership with state governments, has already developed and contextualized a range of resources suited to local needs, strengthening the on-ground implementation of FLN interventions at scale.

Looking ahead, LLF aims to reach 3,50,00,000 children by influencing classroom practices of over 20,00,000 teachers and teacher educators by 2030. The FLN Pitara platform is poised to be a pivotal tool in achieving this ambitious vision, contributing to India's commitment to universal foundational literacy and numeracy under the NIPUN Bharat Mission. The platform is now live and freely accessible to teachers, educators, and all stakeholders engaged in foundational education.

About Language and Learning Foundation

Language and Learning Foundation (LLF) is a system-focused and impact-driven organisation working at scale towards improving the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) outcomes of children in government primary schools in India.

Foundational skills such as reading with comprehension, writing independently, and doing simple subtraction are gateway skills that must be acquired and mastered for all future learning in schools. The World Bank has estimated more than half the children in India at late primary age cannot read and understand grade-appropriate short sentences, also defined as learning poverty.

Similar findings have been reported by the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER). At LLF, we believe that large-scale transformation in the teaching and learning process is required to address this crisis. With the focus on learning at the bottom of the pyramid, LLF works in educationally marginalized areas where children come from families with low literacy levels, deprived social groups, and where home languages are different from school languages.

