Since making its debut in 2021, ‘The White Lotus’ has captivated audiences, and its fashion moments have come under increased scrutiny. The series reached new heights last week with the controversial "incest episode," drawing in a record 4.2 million viewers. This surge in popularity has led to bigger budgets, expanded creative freedom, and an influx of brands eager to feature their products. Season three has raised the bar with its opulent costumes, featuring designers like Bottega, Cartier, Valentino, and Louis Vuitton, perfect for characters residing in a luxury hotel costing thousands per night. Beachwear Summer 2025 Trends.

English costume designer Alex Bovaird, who has received two Emmy nominations for her work on the show’s first two seasons, enjoyed more creative freedom this season. Collaborating closely with Jacquemus, she put together a stunning collection of custom designs, even incorporating hidden “Easter eggs” as she did in season two. Bovaird revealed that while there was initial interest in filming in Japan, Thailand was ultimately chosen for its creative allure and the practical challenge of working in the heat. Most of the cast joined just before filming began, with Parker Posey arriving early and Natasha Rothwell making a welcome return. Fashion Inclusivity: Designs and Silhouette for All Body Types, but Where Are Models With Diverse Bodies?

Designer’s Vision Of Fashion Choices

Bovaird’s vision for this season embraced a maximalist costume style inspired by Mike White’s grand vision. The success of season two attracted a variety of luxury brands like Valentino and Bottega, setting the stage for even more extravagant designs. Her collaboration with Jacquemus, inspired by Chloe’s French-Canadian heritage, resulted in a unique capsule collection. Bovaird carefully selected handbags that reflected each character’s personality: for instance, Victoria’s classic Gucci bag spoke to her practicality, while Chelsea’s eclectic JW Anderson bags highlighted her distinctiveness.

Jaclyn’s Erewhon tote, inspired by Michelle Monaghan, underscored the collaborative nature of costume design, as actors often contribute their touches. Parker Posey brought her mother’s watch and ring to set, while Aimee Lou Wood wore a personal bedtime slip.

Regarding price tags, the most expensive piece was Jaclyn’s Valentino dress, alongside an unseen Hermès kaftan. Interestingly, Laurie’s Giambattista Valli bag, one of her more affordable designs, was paired with a jumpsuit that Bovaird created.

When it comes to hints about the season's storyline woven into Belinda’s outfits, Bovaird teased that there are elements of foreshadowing, as well as some red herrings. She acknowledged the pressure that comes with heightened attention toward fashion, which can sometimes distract the cast.

Bovaird believes the show marks a shift towards bold and extravagant styles. If asked what she would wear, she playfully suggested, “Chanel, vintage boots, a Hermès bag, and blue hair.” Looking ahead to season four, she mentioned the UK as a desirable setting, noting its quirky characters and beautiful scenery. She expressed excitement about featuring brands that complement that environment, mentioning “Savile Row for men, classic luxury looks, and designers like Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen.” Perhaps we might see a Burberry trench or two, and all the fun country attire that comes with it!

In essence, The White Lotus’ is an assortment of passion, indulgence, and eye-catching fashion, all set against the backdrop of Thailand’s vibrant exoticism and the chaotic luxury of private yacht life. Well, the show is making news whether it's fashion or scandals of the “three women trip” to freedom and fierce play.

