Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Logicserve Digital, India's largest independent digital marketing & transformation company, has announced that it clocked a 55% CAGR over the last six years.

Logicserve Digital continues to advance its growth footprint by being an Independent '360-degree digital marketing agency' providing integrated solutions to brands.

Logicserve Digital saw Y-O-Y revenue increase as client confidence restored and the brand's spending levels became more resilient and predictable in 2021 compared to 2020. In addition, the company maintains it is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need from clients across domains for expertise around transforming customer experiences through their core capabilities across Media, Creative, Data & Insights and Technology, as well as the new eMarket initiative.

In 2021, the agency won 61 new accounts across Media, Creative, Data & Insights and Technology and, 20 new accounts for their eMarket service.

They have added multiple new categories of brands to their portfolio including E-commerce, Fintech, BFSI, FMCG, Gaming, Consumer Durables, F&B, Health & Pharma, B2B, IT, Media, & Entertainment. The company has partnered with some well-known names in the industry, including Canara HSBC, Domino's, Ebro India, Fresh To Home, Future Generali, Haier, iMocha, Jubilant FoodWorks, Reynolds, Wakefit, resulting in 150+ total India clients.

An integral part of Logicserve Digital's success has been the company's people-first approach i.e. ability to convert employees into brand ambassadors through community building and elevating customer advocacy with unparalleled support system.

Talking about their growth journey, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital said, "It's an exciting time of change we're living in. We've come a long way in these past years, and more so since 2020. We have seen 186% growth in the media managed even at a high base that we already had. We undertook some quick pivots and strategic thinking to keep the business rolling at various phases. Also, we have been following our Logicserve Digital Transformation Framework (LDTF) that has helped us focus on building digital businesses for our clients in a holistic way. Our workforce is an engine behind our exponential growth. They have constantly been working in a hybrid set-up to make sure that the customer's transition towards 100% digital is smooth and seamless."

Prasad Shejale further added, "I think the adoption of online shopping across industries like fashion, beauty, groceries, everyday essentials, etc. has taken a whole new dimension at the beginning of this decade. For many e-commerce brands, our teams provide end-to-end digital support from online category curation to seamless discovery experience to delivering results to the bottom-line with the application of data and insights. When it comes to Media, our focus on full funnel marketing has helped our clients leverage not just key events like IPL but also look at round-the-year sustenance campaigns for enhanced reach, thereby driving the digital sales engine. Creative services are one of our emerging verticals and, in the last year, we have crafted effective communication campaigns for our brands to deliver the right message and build better connect with their consumers. This has also helped us stay on top of the trends and the changing content consumption patterns across industries. Consumers have moved to digital, and brands have followed suit, which has prompted an increased importance on understanding the efficacy of digital efforts. Our Data & Insights and Technology capability helped us build and utilise right tools to enable our clients measure this impact and draw useful insights."

The company has won over 30 awards last year for the successful implementation of digital marketing solutions focused on a customer-centric and tailor-made strategy that yields a win-win situation for both brands and consumers.

Logicserve Digital is a new-age digital marketing company that offers the most comprehensive suite of digital marketing services. We focus on designing integrated digital marketing solutions by amalgamating our expertise across our 4 core capabilities i.e. Media, Creative, Data & Insights and Technology. Our decade-plus domain experience has enabled us to help our clients bring efficiency in their Digital marketing endeavours.

Our award-winning team proactively enables your brand to surpass its goals around brand equity, customer-centricity, and topline revenue. We also work along with our clients as 'Digital Consultants' to identify gaps, strategize & implement the right-fit technology stack for the organization just in time for maximum results.

