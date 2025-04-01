VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 1: Loka Library at Early Learning Village, Gurgaon, stands as a sanctuary for young minds, a space where stories come alive, ideas take flight, and books become lifelong companions. This library is more than just shelves filled with books; it is the fulfillment of a vision to create an environment where children discover the magic of reading in its most immersive and inspiring form.

Carefully curated with literature from across the globe, Loka Library fosters a love for books that lasts a lifetime. Every title has been handpicked to celebrate diversity, nurture curiosity, and ignite a passion for storytelling and knowledge. From timeless classics to contemporary voices, from beautifully illustrated picture books to engaging early readers, the collection offers something for every child, ensuring their journey with books is one of wonder and discovery.

Loka Library is not a quiet, passive reading space. It is a vibrant hub where children experience books in ways that go beyond the page. They do not just read stories, they step into them. Cozy reading nooks invite young readers to lose themselves in books, while interactive storytelling sessions with authors, educators, and artists transform reading into an adventure. Whether it is a book discussion that sparks new perspectives, a creative writing workshop that inspires self-expression, or a dramatic read-aloud that brings characters to life, every moment in this space is designed to make books unforgettable.

Beyond offering an exceptional collection, the library nurtures readers through a range of immersive programs. Book Babies, a delightful initiative for children up to two years old, introduces the youngest learners to books through songs, rhymes, sensory play, and interactive storytelling, laying the foundation for early literacy. A structured Learning to Read program helps emerging readers develop confidence through phonics and guided reading strategies, while the One on One Reading Program ensures that every child receives personalized attention to strengthen their reading skills. Engaging interactive read-aloud sessions further encourage comprehension, imagination, and a deeper connection with books.

Loka Library is not just about teaching children to read, it is about helping them fall in love with reading. It is a space where books become trusted friends, where curiosity is celebrated, and where the simple act of turning a page becomes a gateway to endless possibilities.

"This library was once a dream, one that stemmed from a deep belief in the transformative power of books. Today, at Loka Library, we are creating a space where children do not just learn to read, but fall in love with reading. Our hope is that every child who walks through our doors discovers the joy of stories, the thrill of imagination, and a lifelong friendship with books." - Priya Dhawan, Co-founder, Early Learning Village and Club Loka.

With its carefully designed spaces, thoughtfully selected books, and enriching programs, Loka Library at Early Learning Village, Gurgaon, is more than a library. It is a movement to create lifelong readers, one story at a time.

