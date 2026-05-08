Business News | Love, Lust, and Life: Navigating the Maze of Modernity with Eishant Sharma

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New Delhi [India], May 8: In the modern world, we are often obsessed with numbers. We track a student's percentage in math, their score in English, and how many certificates they have won in sports. We spend thousands of hours and lakhs of rupees making sure children are "skilled" enough to get high-paying jobs. But in this rush to win the "Rat Race," are we forgetting to teach them how to be good human beings?

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This is the hard-hitting question asked by Eishant Sharma in his book, "Love Lust and Life." Based in the serene hills of Himachal Pradesh, Eishant is not just an author; he is a concerned citizen with a message for every parent, teacher, and teenager in India. His book is a wake-up call to look beyond school grades and focus on the one thing that truly defines a person: Character.

The Missing 1%: A Simple CalculationEishant Sharma presents a very simple yet powerful calculation to parents and teachers. He notes that an average child spends about 2400 hours a year studying. We have teachers for science, tuitions for accounts, and coaches for football. But do we have anyone appointed for character building?

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He asks a pointed question: "If a child studies for 2400 hours, can we not give just 24 hours a year which is only 1% of their time for character development?"

That is just 2 hours a month or 30 minutes a week. Eishant argues that while schools are excellent at "Skill Development," they are often failing at "Character Development." Subjects like Math or Physics can help a child build a bridge or code an app, but they don't necessarily teach them how to respect others, how to handle teenage emotions, or how to stay grounded in their culture.

Modernity vs. FoolishnessOne of the strongest themes in Love Lust and Life is the critique of how we define "modernity" today. Eishant observes that under the influence of Western culture and the desire to look "cool," many teenagers are losing their way.

He feels that today, being selfish or behaving in an uncivilized manner is often misunderstood as being "modern." Through his writing, he warns that we are creating a society where people are smart but not kind, and successful but not ethical. He believes that even the current mindset of the law and society sometimes supports this selfish behavior.

Eishant's book aims to clear this confusion. He wants to show teenagers that true modernity is not about forgetting where you come from; it is about having the character to do what is right.

From the Hills of Kangra: Meet Eishant SharmaEishant Sharma describes himself as a "common citizen" from District Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Coming from a place known for its deep-rooted traditions and natural beauty, he has a unique perspective on life.

In small towns and villages, culture and rituals are still a part of daily life. However, Eishant noticed that even in these beautiful regions, the younger generation is being swept away by the "Shadow of Modernity." He felt a deep responsibility toward his society, his state, and the entire country.

He didn't write this book to become a famous "spiritual guru." He wrote it as a brother, a neighbor, and a fellow citizen who wants to see the upcoming generation grow up with strength and wisdom. He believes it is high time we "Return to our Culture, Customs, Traditions, and Rituals."

Addressing the Elephant in the Room: The Teenage YearsThe title of the book, Love Lust and Life, touches upon topics that most Indian parents and teachers are too shy to discuss. The teenage years are a whirlwind of emotions. This is the age when children face the most pressure, yet it is the age when they receive the least guidance on how to handle their personal feelings.

Eishant argues that if we don't guide them, they will look for answers from "outsiders" or the internet, which can often lead them down the wrong path.

- The Problem: Schools don't pay attention to the emotional and moral development of teenagers.

- The Goal: This book acts as a manual to give them the "right direction" during these sensitive years.

- The Method: Reconnecting them with their "roots" so they have a solid foundation to stand on when life gets difficult.

A Guide for Teachers and ParentsWhile the book is written for teenagers, it is an essential read for Teachers and Parents as well. Eishant points out that parents are very active in taking "regular follow-ups" for tuitions and school marks. They check the report card every month.

But he asks: Have you checked the "Character Report Card"?

He encourages parents to stop being dependent only on schools or spiritual leaders for their child's values. Character building starts at home and in the classroom through small, consistent efforts. By using this book as a guide, parents can learn how to talk to their children about real-life issues without fear or hesitation.

Why "Returning to Roots" MattersFor Eishant Sharma, returning to roots doesn't mean moving backward. It means taking the best values from our Indian heritage like respect, patience, honesty, and family bonds and using them to navigate the modern world.

He believes that rituals and traditions are not just old habits; they are tools that keep us "civilized." In a world that is becoming increasingly "selfish," these ancient values act as a compass. They tell us what is right even when everyone else is doing what is easy.

The Vision: A Civilized SocietyEishant's mission is clear: he wants to remove the "characterlessness and stupidity" that survives in the name of being modern. He wants an India where the youth are not just "job-ready" but "life-ready."

Through Love Lust and Life, he hopes to spark a conversation in every household. He wants to see a society where being "civilized" is more important than being "famous." His effort is to provide a "right direction" so that the upcoming generation doesn't get lost in the "Rat Race."

Conclusion: A Book with a Heart"Love Lust and Life" is a brave book. It takes on the tough task of talking about character in a world that only cares about success. Eishant Sharma has spoken from his heart, representing the voice of a common man who cares deeply about his country.

If you are a student, this book will help you find yourself. If you are a teacher, it will help you find your purpose. And if you are a parent, it will help you find your child again. Eishant reminds us that while skills can give us a living, only character can give us a life worth living.

It is time to stop the clock for just 30 minutes a week and focus on what truly matters. As Eishant says, there is no harm in it only a better, brighter, and more civilized future for all of us.

To buy this book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.in/Love-Lust-Life-Ishant-Sharma/dp/9357822321

Title: Love Lust and Life

Name: Eishant Sharma

ISBN: 978-93-5626-530-1

ISBN: 978-93-5782-232-9

Roots of Character: How Eishant Sharma is Navigating the "Modern" Maze

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