Home

Agency News Agency News Business News | L&T Finance Records Highest Ever Consolidated Annual PAT of Rs. 3,003 Cr. (before Effect of Labour Code Considered in Q3FY26) in FY26, Up 14% YoY Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India has recorded highest ever consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 3,003 Crore (before effect of Labour Code considered in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, up 14% Year-on-Year (YoY). The Company has posted a consolidated PAT of Rs. 807 Crore, up 27% YoY for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF), one of the leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) in India has recorded highest ever consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 3,003 Crore (before effect of Labour Code considered in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, up 14% Year-on-Year (YoY). The Company has posted a consolidated PAT of Rs. 807 Crore, up 27% YoY for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Also Read | Mumbai 'Mysterious' Deaths: What 4 Pydhonie Victims Ate Beyond Watermelon and What We Know About the Cause of Death.

The retail book now stands at Rs. 1,19,508 Crore, up 26 % when compared with retail book for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. Consolidated Book stands at Rs. 1,21,728 Crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The Company has also recorded highest ever annual retail disbursements at Rs. 83,213 Crore, up 39% YoY and highest ever quarterly retail disbursements at Rs. 24,107 Crore, up 62% for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Board recommends a dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share for financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Company accelerates technology deployment momentum to fully transform to an AI-enabled lender. After successfully executing its strategic plan Lakshya 2026, the Company announced its next 5-year strategic plan Lakshya 2031. As a part of its Lakshya 2031 strategy, the Company aims to balance resilient growth with consistent returns and truly transform into a Risk-first, Technology-first, Multi-product Retail Financier of Choice. The Company will be focusing on tech-enabled granular execution and will work towards consistently achieving a Book Growth of 20%+, maintaining Credit Cost of <2%, achieving Return on Assets (RoA) between 3% - 3.2%, and Return on Equity (RoE) between 16% - 18%.

Also Read | Security Breach at M Chinnaswamy Stadium! CCTV Surveillance System Destroyed During IPL 2026 Match; Two Individuals Booked.

The Company's customer-facing PLANET app, which has emerged as a powerful digital channel for customers, crossed more than 2.40 Crore downloads as of March 31, 2026, comprising more than 19.2 Lakh customers on the rural side. As of March 31, 2026, this channel has done collections of over Rs. 9,500 Crore while servicing over 12 Crore requests and has sourced loans of around Rs. 29,000 Crore.

Commenting on the financial results Mr. Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO, LTF, said, "FY26 has been a good year for us, despite significant headwinds in our microfinance business in the initial months of the year and the end of the year closing with geopolitical tensions. Through the course of the year, we remained steadfast in our approach--tightening credit and risk administration frameworks, strengthening collections infrastructure, accelerating our AI-led technology transformation and continuously focusing on growth across all our business lines. On the microfinance business, our focus was on navigating the cycle with prudence and our efforts have yielded results, with business parameters across both disbursements and collection efficiencies now reverting to near pre-crisis levels, giving us confidence that FY27 will be a stable and productive year for this segment.

FY26 also marks the successful completion of our Lakshya 26 strategic plan, achieving most of our stated objectives even amid volatility in the credit environment. This reflects the resilience of our diversified franchise, disciplined execution, and the strength of the digital and analytics capabilities that we built during the plan period. As we embark on our next five-year strategic roadmap, Lakshya 31, we are setting ourselves ambitious and measurable targets to drive consistent growth with improved profitability. While global geopolitical uncertainties persist, we remain confident that the solid foundation established during the Lakshya 26 period will enable us to deliver steady outcomes and create long-term value for all stakeholders and truly transform L&T Finance into a Risk-first, Technology-first, Multi-product Retail Financier of Choice."

Key Highlights:

Building a diversified retail franchise:

Rural Business Finance:Book size up 17% to Rs. 30,805 Crore vs. Rs. 26,320 Crore YoY. Annual disbursements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 25,882 Crore vs. Rs. 20,921 Crore, up 24% YoY. Quarterly disbursements for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 7,208 Crore vs. Rs. 5,114 Crore, up 41% YoY

Farmer Finance:Book size up 12% to Rs. 16,970 Crore vs. Rs. 15,219 Crore YoY. Annual disbursements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 8,674 Crore vs Rs. 7,935 Crore, up 9% YoY. Quarterly disbursements for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 2,037 Crore vs. Rs. 1,755 Crore, up 16% YoY

Two-Wheeler Finance:Book size up 17% to Rs. 14,372 Crore vs. Rs. 12,321 Crore YoY. Annual disbursements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 10,787 Crore vs. Rs. 9,285 Crore, up 16% YoY. Quarterly disbursements for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 2,930 Crore vs. Rs. 1,857 Crore, up 58% YoY

Personal Loans:Book size up 70% to Rs. 14,666 Crore vs. Rs. 8,648 Crore YoY. Annual disbursements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 12,220 Crore vs. Rs. 6,096 Crore, up 100% YoY. Quarterly disbursements for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 3,786 Crore vs. Rs. 1,915 Crore, up 98% YoY. Scaled up Personal Loans disbursements through Big Tech partnerships, contributing 38% to the total personal loan disbursements in Q4FY26 vs. 22% in Q4FY25 (38% in FY26 vs. 10% in FY25)

Housing Loans and Loan Against Property (LAP):Book size up 20% to Rs. 30,009 Crore vs. Rs. 24,929 Crore YoY. Annual disbursements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 11,507 Crore vs. Rs. 9,582 Crore, up 20% YoY. Quarterly disbursements for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 3,134 Crore vs. Rs. 2,332 Crore, up 34% YoY

SME Finance:Book size up 30% to Rs. 8,507 Crore vs. Rs. 6,524 Crore YoY. Annual disbursements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 6,130 Crore vs Rs. 5,000 Crore, up 23% YoY. Quarterly disbursements for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 1,838 Crore vs Rs. 1,528 Crore, up 20% YoY

Gold Finance:Book size reached Rs. 2,845 Crore in Q4FY26. Annual Disbursements for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 at Rs. 6,700 Crore in FY26. Gained momentum in Gold Finance branches expansion, exiting Q4FY26 with 330 branches addition of 200 new branches since acquisition of the business in June 2025

About L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF):

L&T Finance Ltd. (LTF) ( www.LTFINANCE.com ), is a leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), offering a range of financial products and services. Headquartered in Mumbai, the Company has been rated 'AAA' -- the highest credit rating -- by four leading domestic rating agencies. In August 2025, S&P Global Ratings upgraded LTF long-term Issuer Credit Rating to "BBB/Stable" from "BBB-/Positive" and short-term issuer credit rating to "A-2" from "A-3". Fitch Ratings has assigned LTF Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings of "BBB-" with a Stable outlook. It has also received leadership scores and ratings by global and national Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) rating providers for its sustainability performance. The Company has been certified as a Great Place To Work® and has also won many prestigious awards for its flagship CSR project - "Digital Sakhi"- which focuses on women's empowerment and digital and financial inclusion. Under Right to Win, being in the 'right businesses' has helped the Company become one of the leading financiers in key Retail products. The Company is focused on transforming into a Risk-first, Technology-first, Multi-product Retail Financier of Choice as part of the Lakshya 2031 strategic plan. The Company has over 2.8 Crore customer database, which is being leveraged to cross-sell, up-sell, and identify new customers.

X: x.com/LnTFinance

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LnTFS

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/lntfinance

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lntfinance

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ltfinance

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)