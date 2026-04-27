Home

Sports

Cricket Cricket Security Breach at M Chinnaswamy Stadium! CCTV Surveillance System Destroyed During IPL 2026 Match; Two Individuals Booked Authorities have filed a case against two individuals following the destruction of a 240-camera CCTV surveillance system at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during an IPL match.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Police have initiated legal action against two individuals following the extensive destruction of the CCTV surveillance network at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. According to a report by the Deccan Herald, the incident occurred on Friday, 24 April, coinciding with a high-profile match day at the venue. The damage resulted in the total failure of a system involving 240 cameras, which are essential for maintaining security and monitoring crowds during large-scale sporting events. Former Teammates Virat Kohli, Ashish Nehra Share Heartwarming Moment Ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

Security Breach RCB's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

The incident came to light after a complaint was filed by Aditya Bhat, an employee of Staqu Technologies Pvt Ltd, a Gurugram-based firm that provides surveillance solutions during match days. He accused the duo, namely Manjunath (37), a native of Hiriyur in Chitradurga and Abdul Kalam (19), from Uttar Pradesh, of entering the CCTV control room illegally, further accusing them of damaging the Network Video Recorder (NVR) systems. The two have been booked by Cubbon Park police and are currently being questioned to see if they acted alone or were part of a larger group.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a high-security zone, particularly during the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The loss of 240 cameras posed a significant challenge to the Bengaluru police and stadium marshals, who rely on real-time footage to manage entry points, prevent unauthorised access, and ensure the safety of thousands of spectators.

Authorities have expressed concern regarding the timing of the destruction, as it coincided with the RCB vs GT fixture. While the match proceeded without further security lapses, the lack of surveillance during the event has been flagged as a serious vulnerability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Deccan Herald), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).