New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Global Investors Summit 2025 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that the state government has implemented a single-window clearance system for investments, ensuring that all necessary permissions are granted within 28 days.

He said, "We have a single-window system. We are issuing all permissions within 28 days. Concrete work will be done. Everyone wants to connect with Madhya Pradesh, be it within the country or outside."

MP Global Summit is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, February 24-25 at the state capital Bhopal.

Discussing the state's industrial growth, Yadav revealed plans to increase the number of industrial areas from 23 to 50, particularly focusing on districts that require fresh promotions.

"Especially in districts where we have to do fresh promotions, we have made an effort to make separate attractive policies and provide relief," he said.

Madhya Pradesh has undertaken significant reforms by reducing bureaucratic hurdles. "Earlier, 38 types of permissions were required, but now only 10 are necessary. Unnecessary permissions have been scrapped," he stated.

He added, "We have the largest lender bank, the highest surplus electricity, there is abundant water availability, we have adequate skilled-trained workers as well as untrained people. There is no law & order situation here. There is good governance, so that will benefit."

CM Yadav asserted that Madhya Pradesh is witnessing the highest investment growth in India, and said, "In India, Madhya Pradesh has the highest growth in terms of investments. Madhya Pradesh is benefitting from the trust for India that the PM has instilled across the world."

Over the past year, except for a brief pause during the Lok Sabha elections, the Madhya Pradesh government has hosted regional industry conclaves almost every month, creating a positive investment climate.

He said, "When we held regional conclave, we received over Rs 4 Lakh Crores of investment and more than 3 lakh employment opportunities were generated. Now, the Global Summit will be held for which we contacted UK, Japan, Germany and several other countries"

He added, "More than 30,000 registrations have already been done (for Global Summit) and more than 18,000 people have given their confirmation. So, this is positive."

CM Yadav also highlighted exclusive incentives for industries that create jobs. He said, "We are providing separate incentives if employment-generating industries are being set up. Madhya Pradesh produces 43 per cent of the country's total cotton produce.

"If someone sets up an employment-generating industry, we provide them the incentive of Rs 5000/labourer for 10 years...Government is promoting them in every manner," he added.

The Global Investors Summit aims to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure of Madhya Pradesh, offering numerous opportunities for potential collaborations. It serves as a platform for global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends, and to explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

