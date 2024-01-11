VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 11: Introducing the groundbreaking MadVR Medically Applied Designs (MAD) meeting Virtual Reality (VR)! As a young and visionary start-up, founded in February 2023 by five exceptional individuals hailing from diverse domains, we bring together the expertise of Dr. Vinay, an esteemed Orthopaedic Surgeon and Practitioner, Dr. Keyur Sorathia, an Associate Professor at IIT Guwahati, Vishal Patel, a seasoned entrepreneur with a focus on Healthcare R&D, Vincent Anthony D'Souza, a Cloud Services Expert and IT Specialist, and Vijay Kumar, a Manufacturing Expert and Serial Entrepreneur, all working tirelessly in the deep tech space of the Healthcare domain.

MADVr stands as a pioneer in VR-enabled medical training and education, with a laser focus on delivering unparalleled, immersive, and captivating modules for doctors. Our primary target audience includes resident doctors and junior surgeons, for whom we strive to provide an experience that is as realistic as it is engaging. Our approach emphasizes collaboration, hands-on practice, and real-time feedback, all aimed at fostering skill development, continuous learning, repeatability, and even productive failure. Our mission is nothing short of revolutionizing surgical training and education through the power of immersive and realistic VR technology.

At present, our start-up is dedicated to providing cutting-edge, medically accurate VR modules that enhance the skills and knowledge of medical professionals, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes. MADVr is at the forefront of shaping the future of medical education and training, driven by innovation, collaboration, and a human-centered design approach. We are proud to offer a unique and unparalleled platform that has garnered avid interest from prospective investors not only across India but also globally.

Prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary possibilities that lie within the realm of MadVR Medically Applied Designs. Join us as we embark on a journey that will forever transform the landscape of medical education and training. The future is here, and it is MADVr.

Introducing an extraordinary and unparalleled platform that has revolutionized the industry like never before! In a blink of an eye, this groundbreaking start-up has captured the attention and admiration of eager investors not only in India but across the globe. Its remarkable achievements have even caught the eye of prestigious institutions such as IIT Jodhpur and IIT Guwahati, who have recognized and applauded its i-Hub Drishti Fund and incubation programs respectively.

Since its inception, MADVr has been the talk of the town, constantly buzzing with excitement and interest from investors. In a remarkable feat, the company successfully raised a staggering $0.1 million in its first year of operation through an Angel round concluded in December 2023. But that's not all! MADVr has also secured an additional investment of $0.25 million, valuing the company at an impressive $3.0 million.

The company has not only captured the hearts of investors but has also forged strong partnerships with leading healthcare OEMs in the hardware space. Renowned surgeons and esteemed medical institutions have also embraced MADVr, recognizing its immense potential in the medical virtual reality arena. In fact, MADVr has positioned itself as a formidable player among the world's leading medical VR start-ups.

Prepare to be captivated by the sheer brilliance and innovation of MADVr. This is a company that defies expectations, pushing boundaries, and reshaping the future of the industry. With its unparalleled achievements and unwavering determination, MADVr is set to conquer the world of medical virtual reality like never before. Brace yourself for a thrilling journey into the realm of cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking advancements.

