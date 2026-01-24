The International Cricket Council (ICC) faces a burgeoning crisis as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suggests it may follow Bangladesh in withdrawing from the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Saturday that the national team’s involvement now rests entirely with the Pakistan government. The statement follows the official exit of Bangladesh from the tournament earlier today, after the ICC refused to relocate their fixtures from India to Sri Lanka. While Scotland has already been named as Bangladesh's replacement, the prospect of a Pakistan boycott threatens the commercial viability of the event, scheduled to begin on 7 February. How the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Looks After Scotland Take Bangladesh’s Spot: Check Full Updated Fixtures.

Government to Make Final Call

Addressing reporters in Lahore, Mohsin Naqvi stated that the PCB would defer to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a final and binding decision. The Prime Minister is currently overseas, and a formal stance is expected upon his return.

"Whether we play in the T20 World Cup or not, the decision will be taken by the government," Naqvi said. He criticised the ICC for what he termed "double standards," arguing that Bangladesh had been treated unfairly after requesting a venue change due to security concerns—a courtesy previously extended to other nations. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s Participation in Mega Event Awaits Government Clearance, Clarifies PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Which Team Will Replace Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if PCB Pulls Out in Support of Bangladesh?

If Pakistan vacates its spot in Group A, the ICC is expected to follow the same next-best ranking protocol used to replace Bangladesh with Scotland. According to current ICC T20I Team Rankings, Uganda stands as the highest-ranked team not currently in the 20-team draw (following Scotland's promotion). This would mark a historic second consecutive World Cup appearance for the 'Cricket Cranes', who gained global attention during the 2024 edition.

Uganda’s historic debut in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was a landmark for African cricket. While they struggled with the bat against major nations, their bowling unit and a maiden win against Papua New Guinea (PNG) etched their name in the history books. While Uganda did not qualify directly for the 2026 event through the initial regional pathways, they remain the highest-ranked associate member currently on the waiting list after Scotland.

