The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally updated the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule following the historic withdrawal of Bangladesh. On Saturday, 24 January, the governing body confirmed that Scotland, the highest-ranked team to have originally missed out on qualification, will take Bangladesh's place in Group C. The decision follows a lengthy standoff in which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play their scheduled matches in India, citing security concerns that the ICC ultimately deemed "unverifiable." Scotland Officially Replace Bangladesh in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
The alteration marks the first time in tournament history that Bangladesh will not feature in a T20 World Cup. Scotland will now inherit a challenging fixture list, joining two-time champions England and the West Indies, alongside Nepal and debutants Italy.
The Revised Group C Fixtures
Scotland will take over the exact slots previously allocated to Bangladesh. They will play three of their four group matches at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before moving to Mumbai for their final league game. The Scots face a "baptism of fire," beginning their campaign on the tournament’s opening day against a formidable West Indies side.
Scotland’s Group C Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|07 February
|West Indies
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|3:00 PM
|09 February
|Italy
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|11:00 AM
|14 February
|England
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|3:00 PM
|17 February
|Nepal
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:00 PM
Why Scotland Replaces Bangladesh
The late-stage reshuffle was triggered by the BCB’s request to move their group-stage games from India to co-hosts Sri Lanka. The BCB cited a lack of government permission to travel to India and ongoing political tensions.
However, after commissioning independent security assessments, the ICC rejected the proposal, stating there was no credible threat to the team’s safety. After the BCB failed to confirm participation within a final 24-hour ultimatum, the ICC moved to expel the side and invite Scotland to maintain the 20-team format.
Impact on ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Scotland’s inclusion brings a fresh dynamic to Group C. Currently ranked 14th in the world, the Scots are actually ranked higher than several teams already in the competition, including the USA, UAE, and their upcoming opponents, Nepal and Italy. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s Participation in Mega Event Awaits Government Clearance, Clarifies PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.
The British Derby: The 14 February clash between England and Scotland in Kolkata has now become one of the most anticipated matches of the first round.
The Kolkata Factor: Scotland will have the advantage of playing three consecutive games at Eden Gardens, allowing them to adjust to the pitch conditions more effectively than teams moving between cities.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule- Group Stage
|Date
|Match
|Group
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|07 Feb
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|A
|Colombo (SSC)
|11:00 AM
|07 Feb
|West Indies vs Scotland
|C
|Kolkata
|03:00 PM
|07 Feb
|India vs USA
|A
|Mumbai
|07:00 PM
|08 Feb
|Sri Lanka vs UAE
|B
|Colombo (RPS)
|03:00 PM
|08 Feb
|Australia vs Namibia
|B
|Ahmedabad
|07:00 PM
|09 Feb
|Scotland vs Italy
|C
|Kolkata
|11:00 AM
|09 Feb
|England vs Nepal
|C
|Mumbai
|03:00 PM
|10 Feb
|South Africa vs Oman
|D
|Bengaluru
|03:00 PM
|10 Feb
|New Zealand vs PNG
|D
|Chennai
|07:00 PM
|11 Feb
|India vs Pakistan
|A
|Ahmedabad
|07:00 PM
|11 Feb
|Sri Lanka vs Australia
|B
|Colombo (RPS)
|07:00 PM
|12 Feb
|USA vs Netherlands
|A
|Mumbai
|03:00 PM
|12 Feb
|West Indies vs Nepal
|C
|Kolkata
|07:00 PM
|13 Feb
|Afghanistan vs Ireland
|D
|Delhi
|03:00 PM
|13 Feb
|South Africa vs New Zealand
|D
|Bengaluru
|07:00 PM
|14 Feb
|England vs Scotland
|C
|Kolkata
|03:00 PM
|14 Feb
|India vs Netherlands
|A
|Mumbai
|07:00 PM
|15 Feb
|Australia vs UAE
|B
|Ahmedabad
|03:00 PM
|15 Feb
|Pakistan vs USA
|A
|Delhi
|07:00 PM
|16 Feb
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|B
|Colombo (SSC)
|03:00 PM
|16 Feb
|West Indies vs England
|C
|Kolkata
|07:00 PM
|17 Feb
|Nepal vs Scotland
|C
|Mumbai
|07:00 PM
|18 Feb
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|D
|Chennai
|03:00 PM
|18 Feb
|South Africa vs Ireland
|D
|Bengaluru
|07:00 PM
|19 Feb
|India vs Netherlands
|A
|Ahmedabad
|07:00 PM
|20 Feb
|England vs Italy
|C
|Mumbai
|03:00 PM
Super Eight
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|21 Feb
|A1 vs B2
|Mumbai
|22 Feb
|C1 vs D2
|Kolkata
|24 Feb
|A1 vs C1
|Ahmedabad
|26 Feb
|B2 vs D2
|Bengaluru
|28 Feb
|A1 vs D2
|Chennai
|02 Mar
|B2 vs C1
|Delhi
Knockout Stage
|Stage
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Semi-Final 1
|04 March
|Kolkata (Eden Gardens)
|07:00 PM
|Semi-Final 2
|05 March
|Mumbai (Wankhede)
|07:00 PM
|Grand Final
|08 March
|Ahmedabad / Colombo*
|07:30 PM
While Group C undergoes this significant change, the rest of the tournament structure remains intact. The event officially begins on 7 February with a triple-header. The ICC has confirmed that all tickets previously sold for Bangladesh matches will remain valid for the corresponding Scotland fixtures.
