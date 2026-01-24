The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally updated the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 schedule following the historic withdrawal of Bangladesh. On Saturday, 24 January, the governing body confirmed that Scotland, the highest-ranked team to have originally missed out on qualification, will take Bangladesh's place in Group C. The decision follows a lengthy standoff in which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play their scheduled matches in India, citing security concerns that the ICC ultimately deemed "unverifiable." Scotland Officially Replace Bangladesh in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The alteration marks the first time in tournament history that Bangladesh will not feature in a T20 World Cup. Scotland will now inherit a challenging fixture list, joining two-time champions England and the West Indies, alongside Nepal and debutants Italy.

The Revised Group C Fixtures

Scotland will take over the exact slots previously allocated to Bangladesh. They will play three of their four group matches at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, before moving to Mumbai for their final league game. The Scots face a "baptism of fire," beginning their campaign on the tournament’s opening day against a formidable West Indies side.

Scotland’s Group C Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) 07 February West Indies Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3:00 PM 09 February Italy Eden Gardens, Kolkata 11:00 AM 14 February England Eden Gardens, Kolkata 3:00 PM 17 February Nepal Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:00 PM

Why Scotland Replaces Bangladesh

The late-stage reshuffle was triggered by the BCB’s request to move their group-stage games from India to co-hosts Sri Lanka. The BCB cited a lack of government permission to travel to India and ongoing political tensions.

However, after commissioning independent security assessments, the ICC rejected the proposal, stating there was no credible threat to the team’s safety. After the BCB failed to confirm participation within a final 24-hour ultimatum, the ICC moved to expel the side and invite Scotland to maintain the 20-team format.

Impact on ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Scotland’s inclusion brings a fresh dynamic to Group C. Currently ranked 14th in the world, the Scots are actually ranked higher than several teams already in the competition, including the USA, UAE, and their upcoming opponents, Nepal and Italy. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan’s Participation in Mega Event Awaits Government Clearance, Clarifies PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The British Derby: The 14 February clash between England and Scotland in Kolkata has now become one of the most anticipated matches of the first round.

The Kolkata Factor: Scotland will have the advantage of playing three consecutive games at Eden Gardens, allowing them to adjust to the pitch conditions more effectively than teams moving between cities.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule- Group Stage

Date Match Group Venue Time (IST) 07 Feb Pakistan vs Netherlands A Colombo (SSC) 11:00 AM 07 Feb West Indies vs Scotland C Kolkata 03:00 PM 07 Feb India vs USA A Mumbai 07:00 PM 08 Feb Sri Lanka vs UAE B Colombo (RPS) 03:00 PM 08 Feb Australia vs Namibia B Ahmedabad 07:00 PM 09 Feb Scotland vs Italy C Kolkata 11:00 AM 09 Feb England vs Nepal C Mumbai 03:00 PM 10 Feb South Africa vs Oman D Bengaluru 03:00 PM 10 Feb New Zealand vs PNG D Chennai 07:00 PM 11 Feb India vs Pakistan A Ahmedabad 07:00 PM 11 Feb Sri Lanka vs Australia B Colombo (RPS) 07:00 PM 12 Feb USA vs Netherlands A Mumbai 03:00 PM 12 Feb West Indies vs Nepal C Kolkata 07:00 PM 13 Feb Afghanistan vs Ireland D Delhi 03:00 PM 13 Feb South Africa vs New Zealand D Bengaluru 07:00 PM 14 Feb England vs Scotland C Kolkata 03:00 PM 14 Feb India vs Netherlands A Mumbai 07:00 PM 15 Feb Australia vs UAE B Ahmedabad 03:00 PM 15 Feb Pakistan vs USA A Delhi 07:00 PM 16 Feb Sri Lanka vs Namibia B Colombo (SSC) 03:00 PM 16 Feb West Indies vs England C Kolkata 07:00 PM 17 Feb Nepal vs Scotland C Mumbai 07:00 PM 18 Feb New Zealand vs Afghanistan D Chennai 03:00 PM 18 Feb South Africa vs Ireland D Bengaluru 07:00 PM 19 Feb India vs Netherlands A Ahmedabad 07:00 PM 20 Feb England vs Italy C Mumbai 03:00 PM

Super Eight

Date Match Venue 21 Feb A1 vs B2 Mumbai 22 Feb C1 vs D2 Kolkata 24 Feb A1 vs C1 Ahmedabad 26 Feb B2 vs D2 Bengaluru 28 Feb A1 vs D2 Chennai 02 Mar B2 vs C1 Delhi

Knockout Stage

Stage Date Venue Time (IST) Semi-Final 1 04 March Kolkata (Eden Gardens) 07:00 PM Semi-Final 2 05 March Mumbai (Wankhede) 07:00 PM Grand Final 08 March Ahmedabad / Colombo* 07:30 PM

While Group C undergoes this significant change, the rest of the tournament structure remains intact. The event officially begins on 7 February with a triple-header. The ICC has confirmed that all tickets previously sold for Bangladesh matches will remain valid for the corresponding Scotland fixtures.

