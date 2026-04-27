OP Jindal University

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27: The Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, released the AI Governance Report 2026 by O.P. Jindal Global University in Mumbai. "I congratulate the Cyril Shroff Centre for AI, Law & Regulation (at O.P. Jindal Global University), where members of industry and public institutions have come together in a spirit of shared values. Such seminars demonstrate how innovation and partnerships can lead to impactful solutions," the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma said.

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"Today, we are talking about AI in governance, and I would like to stress the importance of when we bring about change. This is the age of research as we are heading towards Viksit Bharat, which cannot be defined only in economic terms. AI is going to solve a lot of problems, but it also comes with challenges. We need to use AI with compassion, with delivery to the last mile, and uplift the masses. It becomes more important to preserve our values as technology without purpose is dangerous. We must give governance with empathy. The concept comes from the ancient Vedas, which speak about happiness and peace for everyone, for their upliftment. It is particularly important to preserve Indian art and culture and schools of thought as it is part of our national identity."

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) globally are undergoing structural transformation in response to the rapid integration of AI, and evolving student expectations. AI tools enable analysis of complex datasets, modelling of social phenomena, augmentation of qualitative inquiry, and the generation of insights that contribute to the public good. At an institutional level, AI is being embedded into governance in ways that enhance transparency, efficiency and evidence-based decision-making.

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In her welcome address, Dr. Indu Shahani, President, ATLAS SkillTech University said, "The distinguished gathering adds immense value to the seminar and your journeys are deeply inspiring." Addressing the Hon'ble Governor Dr Shahani said, "Not many leaders combine governance, creativity and poetry! I also thank O.P. Jindal Global University for their strategic and meaningful partnerships. We, at ATLAS SkillTech University, blend design, management, technology, entrepreneurship and law for future ready graduates."

In his introductory remarks, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, said, "This report is guided by a central question: How can JGU build an education system that uses AI to genuinely enhance learning, research, and institutional efficiency, while ensuring that human judgment, creativity, and agency remain at the core of the academic experience? The university must stand at the frontier of knowledge, not as a passive observer of change but as its principled architect. AI constitutes one of the most consequential developments in the contemporary history of higher education. Its implications extend beyond technological enhancement to the very architecture of knowledge creation and institutional governance. Engaging with AI for JGU is, therefore, not merely a matter of adaptation but of intellectual leadership and normative responsibility. The AI Governance Report 2026 articulates a coherent and future-oriented framework for embedding AI across our academic, research, and administrative domains."

Contemporary research strongly supports active learning methodologies over purely lecture-based instruction. "JGU should progressively embed experiential learning components across disciplines, including law, business, engineering, public policy, and international relations. Structured simulations, interdisciplinary capstone projects, and immersive learning environments can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and applied competence. Such reforms would align JGU with Education 4.0 principles, ensuring that graduates are prepared not merely with conceptual understanding but with contextual and practical skills relevant to complex global challenges," Dr. Raj Kumar added.

The Cyril Shroff Centre For AI, Law & Regulation (JGLS) focuses on the concept that sustainable transformation requires more than policy directives. It demands cultural change. By embedding digital transformation within governance structures and institutional identity, JGU can transition from incremental adaptation to proactive leadership in higher education reform. Such a culture encourages faculty and students to view technology not merely as a tool but as a catalyst for new forms of knowledge creation. It also strengthens the university's capacity to respond dynamically to emerging global academic and technological developments.

Other distinguished guests at the launch ceremony included Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Mr. Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder & Chairman, upGrad.

It was further discussed that immersive technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, digital twins and AI-enabled tutoring systems represent the next frontier in higher education. Higher education institutions should adopt a phased strategy to pilot such technologies in selected programmes where experiential learning offers high pedagogical value. Implementation should be guided by cost-effectiveness, accessibility, inclusivity, and measurable learning impact. Strategic partnerships with technology providers and global institutions may accelerate knowledge transfer and best practice adoption.

The launch was followed by a panel discussion on the theme of Governing AI: Law, Technology, and Society in the Digital Age. The participants included Ms. Paridhi Adani - Partner (Head - Ahmedabad), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Mr. Gaurav Bansal - Founder & Principal Counsel, Equilibria Law Chambers, Mr. Adheesh Nargolkar - Partner - Khaitan & Co, Ms. Aprajita Rana - Partner - AZB & Partners, Ms. Richa Roy - Partner - Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Ms. Anushree Saha - General Counsel & Company Secretary, Qure.ai, Mr. Siddharth Shahani - Executive President, ATLAS SkillTech University and was moderated by Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar.

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