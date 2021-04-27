Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 14th edition of the much-awaited BAJA SAEINDIA 2021 series concluded with much fanfare at Chitkara University at Rajpura here today.

For the first time, the event was held in the virtual format amid the disruption caused by the pandemic wherein the teams participated from their respective regions.

* In the conventional m-BAJA Team Piranha Racing from Dr Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, Pune was declared as the winner and Team Predators Racing from DY Patil College of Engineering, Akurdi stood as the first runner up.

* In the e-BAJA event Team Concept Green from KLE Technological University, Hubli was declared as the winner and Trident Racing from Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management, Nagpur stood as the first runner up.

Two hundred entries across the Engineering colleges in India were received for BAJA SAEINDIA 2021, out of which 150 teams were registered for conventional m-BAJA & 50 teams for e-BAJA event. While Chitkara University has been supporting the BAJA SAEINDIA since 2015, it is the principal sponsor and host for the 14th edition of the BAJA SAEINDIA 2021 event.

BAJA tasks the students to conceptualize, design, build, test & validate a single-seater four-wheeled All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) to take part in a series of events.

The BAJA SAEINDIA 2021 event has been conducted in 2 legs. The first leg i.e. Preliminary round of BAJA SAEINIDIA 2021 was conducted in December 2020, wherein teams were asked to submit the Design Report of their buggy along with Automotive/Rulebook quiz and evaluation. The second leg consisted of Static Events done on personalized video conferencing software. Followed by this, the Dynamic events were held virtually through IPG CarMaker.

The virtual dynamic events included Acceleration performance, Brake performance, Gradeability performance, Maneuverability performance, Suspension and traction performance & All-Terrain Performance.

BAJA SAEINDIA 2021 is about 'Embracing Challenges' by converting barriers into opportunities. As the world faces a test of survival and simultaneously, the automotive industry adopts trends like electrification of vehicles, stricter emission and crash norms, BAJA SAEINDIA presents a challenge to the budding engineering leaders to embrace this scenario and spark path breaking ideas to lead a new and exciting future of recreational Off-road All-Terrain Vehicles.

Each team's goal was to think upon for a safe, easily transported, easily maintained and fun to drive prototype without any direct involvement from professional fabricators. To test the patience of the teams, restrictions including speed limit to 60 kmph.

The Dynamic Evaluation Round tested the vehicles for acceleration, sledge pull, maneuverability and Suspension & Traction. Durability Evaluation Round witnessed vehicles undergo endurance tests of four hours of BAJA. The Endurance Event assessed each vehicle's ability to operate continuously and at a speed over rough terrain containing obstacles in any weather conditions.

"Our association with the BAJA SAEINDIA started in the year 2015 and has been growing ever since. I congratulate all the winners and appreciate the efforts put in by other contestants to give a tough fight. As the world fights with a crisis, participants of this event have immense courage to showcase their talent at one of the nation's best platforms. I also appreciate the Organising Committee for raising the bar of the event," said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, speaking on the occasion.

"The platform of BAJA SAEINDIA provides practical exposure to the students to start their careers in the automotive industry. For more than a decade, we have seen the students grow and develop their interpersonal skills, which in turn helps them to become well-rounded engineers," remarked Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman Steering Committee, BAJA SAEINDIA 2021.

"This year we face an exceptional trial in keeping the spirit of BAJA alive. Our theme of 'Embracing Challenges' accurately embodies this. Social distancing and health safety of all individuals has taken centre stage throughout the World, and this has been foremost in our minds while conceptualising the format this year," said Harshit Merchant, Convener, BAJA SAEINDIA 2021, speaking on occasion.

"BAJA SAEINDIA is inspired by the values, ethos and it provides an opportunity for thousands of engineering students to put the skills they have picked up into practice. The competitive atmosphere at BAJA always puts learning at the front and nurtures the growth of an individual right before they enter the competitive environment of the industry. The competition enables them to grapple with a real-life application and improve their skills related to design, validation, marketing, project management, teamwork, etc., which boosts their self-confidence and teaches them leadership skills. Indeed, all of this will help BAJA SAEINDIA contribute to building yet another generation of readymade engineers. I wish all the participating teams at BAJA SAEINDIA 2021 the very best," said Rashmi Urdhwareshe, President SAEINDIA, speaking on occasion.

In India, the BAJA SAEINDIA (Society of Automotive Engineers) began its journey in the year 2007 and was launched under the leadership of Dr. Pawan Goenka (during his tenure as SAEINDIA President) and the convenorship of Dr KC Vora.

As SAEINDIA ventured on to the unchartered territory of holding a mega-event of this scale, NATRiP came forward to lend a helping hand through The BAJA SAEINDIA 2021 event is planned to be conducted in 2 legs. The first leg i.e. Preliminary round of BAJA SAEINIDIA 2021 was conducted from 11th Dec to 13th Dec'20, wherein teams were asked to submit the Design Report of their buggy along with Automotive/Rulebook quiz and evaluation. This evaluation was not an elimination round, but the score obtained by teams will be added to final scores of the team.

Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. With another campus in Himachal Pradesh, the university offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences and Education.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the most exemplary student from across the nation but, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers.

