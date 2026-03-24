NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24: Mahindra University welcomed the celebrated author, essayist, and travel writer Pico Iyer for an inspiring talk and interactive session on, "Moving Without Leaving - Lessons from a Lifetime of Journeys." The evening drew the audience into a thoughtful exploration of travel, resilience, and the art of cultivating inner stillness.

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Renowned for his insights on global culture and contemplative life, Pico Iyer has penned fifteen books that have reached readers in twenty-three languages, among them The Art of Stillness, The Global Soul, and Video Nights in Kathmandu. His forthcoming work, Aflame: Learning from Silence (2025), deepens his quest to understand solitude, meaning, and the threads of human connection in a rapidly evolving world.

Vice Chancellor of Mahindra University Yajulu Medury greeted Pico Iyer, calling his visit a rare honor and celebrating his thought-provoking explorations of travel, belonging, and the inner journey. Dr Medury reminded the audience of the value of pausing for reflection amid the rush of academic life and affirmed that true education weaves together both knowledge and wisdom.

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Pico Iyer revealed that this was his first opportunity to speak before and address an Indian university audience, and he reflected on the pivotal moments that shaped his understanding of silence and personal renewal.

"In all my years, I have never had the chance to visit an Indian university before, so this is a great joy and a very special privilege for me. I am thrilled to be here, and engaging in conversations with students feels like an exciting new adventure. I feel truly blessed to be on this remarkably beautiful, cool, and cutting-edge campus, and deeply grateful to everyone for making me feel so welcome. This is something I will never forget," he said.

The evening culminated in a lively exchange, with students engaging Mr Iyer on themes of creativity, displacement, focused attention, and nurturing inner clarity in a world that rarely stands still.

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