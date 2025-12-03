Maid In India Set to Redefine Domestic Help in India With Instant, Verified Househelp Services

New Delhi [India], December 3: Maid In India, a fast-growing tech-led impact startup founded in 2023, is reshaping one of India's most essential yet historically unorganised sectors, domestic household staffing. Headquartered in Delhi NCR, the company is building a structured, trustworthy, and technology-powered ecosystem for maids, nannies, cooks, and cleaning professionals. In a country where millions rely on informal recommendations and unverified workers, Maid In India is setting a new standard of safety, reliability, and dignity.

At the core of its model is a system designed to eliminate uncertainty. Every worker onboarded undergoes digital profiling, background verification, identity checks, and is provided access to payroll options. Families benefit from a transparent, organised workflow, while workers receive structure, fair pay, and long-term stability. AI-assisted communication bridges the gap between households and workers, ensuring timely coordination and seamless service, reinforcing the company's role as a transformational house help platform.

The company is now preparing to introduce its most transformative innovation, Maid in Minutes, an instant househelp service launching across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. Designed for India's fast-paced urban population, the service will make it possible to request verified household help within minutes, replacing last-minute stress and unreliable sourcing with a dependable, on-demand system. With Maid in Minutes, Maid In India strengthens its position as a category-defining startup built for modern families.

A Timely Solution for India's Urban Workforce

The rise of dual-income households, intense work schedules, and increasing dependence on domestic support has made household help a basic necessity. Maid In India offers a structured solution for professionals, young parents, and elderly families who need dependable support without the challenges of traditional sourcing.

Households gain:

- Instant access to verified and trustworthy workers

- Safe, transparent processes instead of informal negotiations

- Reliable communication enabled by AI

- Comfort, predictability, and peace of mind for families with demanding careers

For workers, Maid In India functions as a pathway to stability:

- Fair wages and formal employment

- Identity security and clear records

- Dignity, safety, and long-term growth opportunities

- Protection from exploitation in the informal sector

Founders Leading the Movement

Maid In India is built by two young founders, Sanskar Malik (23) and Samay Malik (21), both with roots in Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT). Their shared mission is to bring order, dignity, and technological empowerment to a sector that has long operated informally.

Starting the company in 2023, the founders believed that domestic household help -- one of India's most fundamental yet overlooked services -- required reinvention. Their ambition goes far beyond solving an operational problem. They aim to make Maid In India a national household name, synonymous with trusted househelp. Their vision: when someone in India thinks of domestic help, the first name that comes to mind is Maid In India.

Maid in Minutes: A Category-Defining Breakthrough

By collapsing sourcing time from days to minutes, Maid in Minutes is set to redefine how metro households access domestic help. With 30,000+ followers on Instagram and strong traction across Delhi NCR, the company is preparing expansions to Mumbai, Bangalore, and other metro cities -- strengthening what could become India's first fully organised, socially responsible househelp network.

Maid In India stands for comfort, trust, and convenience for busy professionals, truly delivering on its promise:

"Trusted household help, at your doorstep."

