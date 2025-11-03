PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Maiden Forgings Limited (MFL), one of India's leading manufacturers of bright steel bars and wires, announced that it has been officially registered as a supplier with the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Murad Nagar under the Centralised Vendor Registration process.

This new registration comes in addition to MFL's existing registration with OFB Kolkata, marking another strategic milestone in the company's growing association with India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. With this development, MFL strengthens its presence within the Business-to-Government (B2G) segment and further expands its participation across India's defence production network.

Commenting on this Achievement, Mr Nishant Garg, Managing Director of Maiden Forgings Limited, said, "We are pleased to share that MFL has now been registered as a supplier with the Ordnance Factory Board, Murad Nagar. This milestone further builds on our existing registration with OFB Kolkata and reinforces our commitment to contributing to India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The registration with OFB Murad Nagar marks another strategic step in our expansion into the Defence and B2G segment. With our decades of metallurgical expertise, modern facilities, and strong focus on quality, we are well-positioned to serve the growing requirements of the defence sector and continue delivering high-performance products that align with national priorities."

