New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/SRV): Whenever you hear the word Garbhsanskar, it probably sounds like a tradition from a mythical age. But garbhsanskar is not a tantra, a mantra, or a religious ritual. Garbhsanskar is a pregnant mother's a positive, joyful, and ritualistic lifestyle during her pregnancy. To burst such myths about garbhsanskar and to spread actual knowledge of Garbhsanskar, Majestic Garbh Sanskar organization launched the world's first online Garbh Sanskar Train the Trainer Program. This Garbhsanskar Train the Trainer program was launched one and a half years back.

To date, majestic Garbh Sanskar has prepared more than 300 trainers in this domain. Interestingly, more than 60 per cent of trainees are doctors from Gynec, ayurvedic, and homoeopathy streams. The team trained even yoga trainers, physical therapists, dietitians, and mind trainers.

To reach out to the maximum mothers with this precious knowledge, along with the Garbh Sanskar guru mobile application, this team has launched the Garbh Sanskar train the trainer program so that the actual knowledge of Garbhsanskar can be speeded across the world.

Majestic Garbh Sanskar (https://www.garbhsanskar.co), an Ahmedabad-based organization founded by four friends Prof. Jayshree Upadhyay, Daya Agrawal, Prashant Agrawal, and Prof. Hardik Upadhyay. Majestic Garbh Sanskar launched the world's first mobile application-based Garbhsanskar solution named Garbh Sanskar Guru mobile application (http://guru.garbhsanskar.co) as well in 2018 so that every pregnant mother from anywhere in the world can practice garbhsanskar and positive pregnancy at their convenience.

The ultimate objective of the Majestic Garbh Sanskar organization is to empower humanity for timeless happiness by nurturing the unborn child. Garbh Sanskar Guru App-based course is a small step toward that.

