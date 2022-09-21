Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, which falls between September and October every year according to the Jewish traditional calendar. It translates to “Head of the Year” in Hebrew since the Jewish New Year begins on this day. This festival is celebrated for two days since it was considered too important to be celebrated in 24 hours. It’s also the first of the High Holidays or “Days of Awe,” which are celebrated for 10 days and end with Yom Kippur. People see this new year as an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones and indulge in feasts with traditional Jewish dishes. Rosh Hashanah celebrates the anniversary of the creation of the world, which is why it is very significant. Read on to learn more about the date, history, significance and ways of celebrating Rosh Hashanah 2022. Shavuot 2022 Dates & Significance: Know History and Celebrations of Jewish Holiday aka Festival of Weeks.

When is Rosh Hashanah?

Rosh Hashanah is observed on the first and second day of the seventh month of the Jewish religious year, Tishri. Tishri is the first month in the civil calendar. Rosh Hashanah 2022 will start at sunset on September 25, Sunday, and will be celebrated till nightfall on September 27, Tuesday. This date changes every year according to the Jewish calendar based on the lunar year. Purim 2022: Date, History, Traditions And Significance Of Celebrating The Jewish Festival.

History and Significance of Rosh Hashanah

This festival spread over two days marks the anniversary of the creation of human beings and the special relationship between humans and God. It starts with sounding the Shofar, which is an instrument made with a ram’s horns, which proclaims God as the king of the universe. Rosh Hashanah is described in the Torah as Yom Teru’ah, a day of sounding (the Shofar). The sound is also a call to repentance, so we can all reflect on our actions and correct our ways in front of God. This is also why this period is known as “Ten Days of Repentance” and the final day, Yom Kippur, is the “Day of Atonement.” It’s also the Day of Judgement, so Jews across the world examine their past sins and pray for forgiveness from God. Any apology made during this time is supposed to be genuine and meaningful.

Ways to Celebrate Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah festivities begin at nightfall one day before when families gather together to enjoy a feast. They then visit the synagogue on the next day to pray and hear the sound of the Shofar. The traditional food associated with Rosh Hashanah includes apple and honey to signify a sweet and happy new year, round challah bread, pomegranates and fish heads.

The traditional way of wishing people Happy New Year in Hebrew is by saying “Shana Tova,” which means have a good year. People also wear white and new clothes on this day to symbolise purity. On the occasion of the Jewish New Year, wishing everyone a Happy Rosh Hashanah 2022.

