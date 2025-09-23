VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23: In a proud moment for India's defence industry, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), through its group company ICOMM Tele Ltd, has secured a major contract to supply 200 advanced sniper rifles to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Leaves India A Captaincy Moments Before 2nd Unofficial Test Against Australia A; Reason for Decision Yet to Be Confirmed: Report.

The rifles--CSR 338 models--will be manufactured at the newly launched ICOMM CARACAL Small Arms Complex in Hyderabad. This facility, built in partnership with UAE-based defence firm CARACAL (part of EDGE Group), is a state-of-the-art hub for producing world-class weapons locally.

"This is not just about supplying rifles," said Sumanth Paturu, Director of ICOMM. "It's about building India's defence strength, creating skilled jobs, and bringing cutting-edge technology to Hyderabad."

Also Read | Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan Houses Raided: Customs Searches Residences of Malayali Actors Under Operation 'Numkhor'; High-Profile People Under Lens.

The CSR 338 is a high-performance sniper rifle designed for precision and reliability. The first batch is expected to be delivered by the end of 2025.

MEIL, known for its large-scale infrastructure projects across India and abroad, is now making strong strides in defence manufacturing. With this deal, MEIL reinforces its commitment to Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' vision and showcases Hyderabad as a rising centre for defence innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)