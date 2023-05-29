NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29: MANA, a Bengaluru-based renowned real estate enterprise has proudly unveiled its latest offering, MANA Verdant - a residential project that perfectly epitomizes the premium living category of homes. Under the tagline of 'Live Brilliantly', MANA pledges to provide a life of ceaseless convenience and luxury to geriatric millennials, those individuals born between 1980 to 1985 and are nearing their late 30s and early 40s. The prestigious project is strategically located at Jakkur, marking MANA's expansion to North Bengaluru from its established base in East Bengaluru, thereby ushering in an unparalleled era of modern living splendour.

Also Read | IT Job Alert: SAP Labs India Commences Second Campus Construction in Bengaluru, To Create 15,000 Jobs.

The project creates an atmosphere of 'vacation life' that a home-buyer often seeks to break away from the jostling urban life.

With these geriatric millennial home-buyers living a fast-paced life of responsibilities, both professionally and personally, MANA Verdant brings to them sylvan living that breathes fresh air into their lives. Standing as the tallest tower in its vicinity, this remarkable project commands a prominent presence in the skyline. What truly sets it apart, however, is its unparalleled offering of an uninterrupted 180-degree view of the stunning Jakkur lake - an exquisite vista that can be savored by its privileged residents at all times. Such a majestic vantage point is a testament to the project's commitment to providing an unparalleled living experience that harmoniously blends breathtaking natural beauty with urban sophistication.

Also Read | HONOR 90, HONOR 90 Pro Launched With 200 Megapixel Camera, 120Hz OLED Curved Display: From Prices to Features, Check All Details Here.

The property, designed with thoughtful landscaping, caters to having active zones such as basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, passive zones such as therapeutic pathways, yoga areas and transit zones such as an amphitheater and a central park within the society. The site is located in Nehru Nagar and is situated close to Jakkur lake, the perfect location for Indian geriatric millennial home-buyers.

Spread over 4.9 acres with sylvan surroundings, MANA Verdant lives up to its moniker. With 2 and 3 BHK apartment units and 4BHK Sky Villas designed with a private garden, MANA Verdant leads residents into the lap of nature. With amenities like a clubhouse, swimming pool and gymnasium, one can spend evenings and quality time with their spouses, family, friends and children.

Founded by D. Kishore Reddy, MANA enjoys unparalleled bandwidth and recall in the domain of realty for imagineering living for over 23 years. On the occasion of the launch, Mr. Reddy, CMD, MANA said, "The projects we design are different from one another, and each time we design a project, it is well thought out and well researched. We thrive to deliver special projects to our clients as they often expect something different and unique from us. Creating a bespoke home isn't an easy thing, we are well aware that purchasing a home involves considerations such as budget, amenities, and accessibility in addition to dreams and constructing a dream space."

"With an experience of 20+ years in the sector, we have seen the consumer evolve from just owning a house to investing their time and money in buying a dream house, and as builders we have developed this trust with our customers to rely on us for their dream homes. The customers in Bangalore are different, they are well researched and much exposed to global trends. The number of units for sale in the Bengaluru real estate market is among the fastest increasing in the nation, and it becomes our responsibility to cater to the consumer who aspires to live close to nature. We strive to bring our home buyers close to nature and create dream space for their upgraded living."

Furthermore, Reddy noted, "With the launch of MANA Verdant, MANA Projects has officially expanded its presence to North Bengaluru, which is a very important milestone for the firm."

An interesting observation is that residents in Bangalore aspire for long backyards and gardens in their homes, but since it is not possible in most vertical towers, MANA Verdant has curated planter boxes in balconies to create green experiences inside every apartment. The landscaped balconies by MANA Verdant will allow families to grow their foliage which will further help in air filtration and provide shade from harmful UV rays. The project is registered under Karnataka RERA - PRM/KA/RERA/1251/309/PR/260523/005947.

MANA, founded in 2000 by D. Kishore Reddy, has evolved over the past two decades to become a revolutionary force in the real estate market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is expanding across business verticals, including property development and construction, with plans to expand its footprint to Hyderabad.

With a commitment to green living, MANA has built a wealth of expertise in design, construction, and development, spanning across a spectrum of entry-level homes (through its brand, MACASA) to premium and luxury homes. The company's mission is to provide future-forward living that blends nature with dream spaces, using imagination to engineer homes for the next generation of homebuyers.

MANA's tagline, 'Live Brilliantly,' encapsulates the company's multidisciplinary approach to design, blending tomorrow's technologies with today's reality. With more than 8 million sq. ft developed to date, MANA consistently delivers innovative, high-quality homes that exceed customer expectations.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)