New Delhi, May 29: The HONOR 90 Series has been launched with a slim and lightweight design. It features a 6.7-inch quad-curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology.

The primary highlight is a 200MP camera with a large 1/1.4-inch sensor. It supports 16-in-1 pixel binning equivalent to 2.24µm large pixels. The rear camera setup also includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. The Pro model gets a 32MP telephoto camera.

For selfies and video calling, the HONOR 90 sports a 50MP front camera. On the other hand, the HONOR 90 Pro model gets a 50MP front camera and a 2MP secondary camera. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE To Feature Exynos 2200 Chipset, 50 Megapixel Camera: Here's All We Know About Specs and Launch Timeline.

The HONOR 90 and HONOR 90 Pro are backed by a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast charging and 90W fast charging, respectively.

The HONOR 90 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 (4nm) processor with Adreno 644 GPU, 12GB / 16GB RAM, and 256GB / 512GB storage. The HONOR 90 Pro comes with up to 3GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

The dual SIM smartphones run Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC, USB Type-C Audio, and Stereo speakers. TECNO CAMON 20, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and CAMON 20 Premier 5G Launched in India: From Price to Specs, Check All Details Here.

HONOR 90, HONOR 90 Pro Price

The price of the HONOR 90 starts at 2499 yuan (approx Rs 29,170). On the other hand, the HONOR 90 Pro comes with a starting price of 3299 yuan (approx Rs 38,505).

The HONOR 90 Series come in Midnight Black, Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, and Peacock Blue colours. Sales will start in China on June 7. There is no information about the Indian launch as yet.

