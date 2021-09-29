New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/Mediawire): Manepally Jewellers awarded The Most Popular Jewellery Brand & Best Diamond Store for the 7th Time at Times Business Awards, Hyderabad - 2019.

Since 1890, Manepally Jewellers has been committed to crafting stunning stories in diamonds, gold and precious stones. The brand is synonymous to outstanding designs, exquisite craftsmanship and impeccable purity. Today, Manepally Jewellers upholds quality and service while showcasing wearable pieces of timeless art.

MATCHLESS ARTISTRY AND OUTSTANDING PRECISION

"While handmade masterpieces are unique, there may be some compromises on perfection, but the master artisans at Manepally Jewellers employ some of the most advanced technology and crafting tools to improve finishing and cutting. The fine jewellery crafted boasts of accuracy and precision and brings a definite wow factor!" says Manepally Gopi Krishna, Managing Director.

SHOWCASING THE LATEST TRENDS

New designs rapidly emerge in the jewellery industry and many players find it challenging to keep up. Backed by the support of a strong R&D team, Manepally Jewellers stays well ahead with the latest trends in the industry. The professionals monitor the market constantly to assess customer tastes and preferences and take feedback from customers.

BRIDAL DREAMS

As the world slowly emerges from the shadows of the pandemic, the buyer sentiment is slowly turning positive. People are looking to indulge in the latest collections of jewellery ahead of the wedding and festive season. Over the years, Manepally Jewellers has emerged as a one stop destination for all wedding jewellery needs.

This year, the brand is launching an all new fusion collection, which celebrates the diverse beauty of jewellery from across India and seamlessly blends it together. Inspired by Telangana's Guttapusalu, Andhra Pradesh'sKasu Mala, Tamil Nadu's Mango Mala, MaharashtrianNakas Work and Jaipuri Kundan work, the unique creations are bound to mesmerize.

Other collections include 'Vajra' - traditional diamond jewellery, 'Swarna' - ethnic Pachi jewellery, 'Utsavi' - bridal jewellery, 'Devayani' - handcrafted Nakas work jewellery, 'Varnam' - classic gem jewellery, 'Advika' - heritage jewellery and 'Tanvi' - modern contemporary jewellery.

With gold price rising steadily, Manepally Jewellers focuses on light weight jewellery which is pocket friendly. Manepallyalso has the bandwidth to customize jewellery according to the customer's budget and designs.

NO COMPROMISES, ONLY PROMISES

"Customers can buy with confidence at Manepally, as all jewellery is crafted from 22k hallmarked gold. In-house assorters effectively distinguish natural diamonds from lab grown diamonds. Even when it comes to small diamonds, we offer only highly trustworthy International Certification (IGI Certified) and GIA Certificated quality diamonds with superior colour, cut and carat rate and specialized VVS - EF and Belgium cut," says Manepally Murali Krishna, Managing Director.

STAYING AHEAD WITH CHANGING TIMES

In light of the pandemic, Manepally Jewellers has introduced the 'shop from home' concept with a 'virtual wear' feature, which has received tremendous response from customers.

Jewellery from Manepally will continue to add splendour to the modern divas of today and be cherished over generations.

'Manepally Jewellers Pvt. Ltd.' is led by its Managing Directors - Manepally Murali Krishna and Manepally Gopi Krishna, combined with the able chairmanship of Sri Manepally Rama Rao.

