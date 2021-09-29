Silchar, September 29: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly beating his ailing mother to death. The incident took place at Gosaipur in Cachar district of Assam. The accused, identified as Amarjit Deb, was arrested after his father Apurba Kumar Deb lodged a complaint. Speaking to local media, Amarjit showed no remorse and said he killed his mother because she was mentally unstable. Assam: 14-Year-Old Girl Brutally Murdered in Guwahati.

In his complaint, Apurba said that Amarjit had beaten his mother to death with a bamboo stick on the night of September 26. "My son Amarjit came home angry that night and started shouting at his mother first. His ailing mother was lying on her bed when Amarjit suddenly pulled her hair, dragged her outside and started kicking her. He collected a bamboo stick and started beating her with that. He also beat me when I tried to save my wife," Apurba was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Following the incident, locals helped Apurba take his seriously injured wife to a local government health centre. However, his wife succumbed. Later, he lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered. The police then arrested Amarjit and produced him before a local court on September 27. "My mother was mentally imbalanced, when I reached home tired that day, she started talking nonsense. It angered me and I lost control," he told reporters outside the court.

"It is true that my wife had mental health issues but this was nothing new. I have been dealing with it for many years. Even Amarjit has mental issues and we never misbehaved with him. I don’t know what happened on Sunday night that he killed his mother," Amarjit's father said.

