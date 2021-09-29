The Sunrisers Hyderabad is all set to take on Chennai Super Kings in the 44th game of the IPL 2021. The match will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the preview of the game and it would include aspects like head-to-head record, key battles, likely playing XI and other details. But before that, let's have a look at how the two teams have fared so far in the IPL 2021. It will be quite an interesting contest between the teams who have had a contrasting fortune in the IPL 2021. Sunrisers Hyderabad. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has won only a couple of games out of 10 and has four points in their kitty. Thus they are spotted on number eight of the points table with four points. For SRH they are virtually out of the race for the playoffs. Whereas, Chennai Super Kings is on number one of the points table with 16 points. They have also played 10 matches and have won eight games. They have almost made it to the playoffs. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game.

SRH vs CSK Head-to-Head

When it comes to the head-to-head record between two teams, CSK has an upper hand over SRH. Out of the 15 games played by two teams, MS Dhoni's men have won 11 games and the Orange Army has won the remaining number of games.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 44, Key Players

Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad will be the main players for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they look to bounce back while MS Dhoni and Shradul Thakur will play a crucial role for CSK.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 44, Mini Battles

Kane Williamson vs Shardul Thakur will be one of the main battles to look out for. MS Dhoni vs Rashid Khan will also be a key clash to look forwards to.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 44 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (SRH vs CSK ) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah on September 30, 2021 (Thursday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 44 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The MI vs KKR match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SRH vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 44, Likely Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely Playing XI: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaekwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (capt) (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

