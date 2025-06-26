PNN
New Delhi [India], June 26: Marc Loire Fashions Limited, a fast-growing player in India's women's footwear market, has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise ₹21 crore. The issue opens for subscription on June 30, 2025, and closes on July 2, 2025. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform.
The public offering comprises 21 lakh equity shares at a fixed price of ₹100 per share. Proceeds from the IPO will be used to:
* Open 15 new Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs)
* Upgrade retail infrastructure
* Meet working capital requirements
* Address general corporate purposes
Founded in 2014, Marc Loire has evolved into a fashion-forward brand offering over 800 SKUs, spanning categories such as heels, sneakers, boots, and ethnic footwear. The company was converted into a public limited entity in 2024.
Financial Highlights
The company has demonstrated strong top-line and bottom-line growth:
* Revenue (₹ crore): FY23 - 37.44 | FY24 - 40.40 | FY25 - 42.46
* PAT Margin (%): FY23 - 1.75% | FY24 - 10.09% | FY25 - 11.08%
* Return on Net Worth (RONW): 43.75%
* EBITDA margins: On an improving trajectory
Post-issue, the company's net worth is expected to increase from ₹10.75 crore to ₹31.75 crore. The IPO is priced at a P/E multiple of 10.63x, suggesting a reasonably valued entry for investors.
Distribution Strategy
Marc Loire operates through a robust omnichannel model, combining Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) online sales with Business-to-Business (B2B) retail partnerships and Shop-in-Shop (SiS) formats. The company maintains relationships with over 40 vendors to ensure supply chain efficiency and product quality.
Market Opportunity
India's ₹55,000 crore footwear industry is growing at a CAGR of 15%. With women's footwear representing an increasing share of this market, Marc Loire is well-positioned to tap into the demand for affordable, trend-driven designs.
Promoters & Management
The leadership team includes:
* Arvind Kamboj - Managing Director & Chairman
* Shaina Malhotra - Whole-Time Director
* Atul Malhotra - Non-Executive Director
Each brings more than a decade of domain expertise in the fashion and footwear sectors.
IPO Details at a Glance:
* Issue Size: ₹21 crore
* Issue Price: ₹100 per share
* Lot Size: To be announced
* Subscription Period: June 30 - July 2, 2025
* Listing Exchange: BSE SME
For investors seeking exposure to a growing consumer brand with strong financials and expansion potential, Marc Loire Fashions offers a compelling opportunity to participate in the next phase of India's retail fashion growth story.
