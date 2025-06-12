NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 12: Mars, a global pet care, snacking, and food company with a 100+ year legacy, has partnered with Calm, a leading mental health company, to unveil the largest-ever global survey underscoring the powerful potential of human-animal interaction to enhance wellbeing. Conducted by YouGov, the research* spans 30,000+ pet parents across 20 countries -- including in India.

Key India & Global Findings: A Powerful Case for Paws and Presence

* Mental Health Boost: 79% of Indian pet owners say their pet positively impacts their mental wellbeing.

* Most Preferred companions in times of stress: 57% prefer spending time with their pet when stressed -- more than with their partner (37%), family (44%), or friends (38%).

* Work-Life Reset: 93% say their pet prompts them to take a break from work or chores, with 55% saying this happens daily.

* Digital Detox: 92% report their pet helps them unplug from screens, while 74% say they spend less time on social media because of their pet.

* Sleep Support: 79% say their pet improves their sleep -- a powerful reminder of the comfort and calm pets bring.

* Combating Anxiety: 88% Indians say pets help reduce anxiety or overthinking, offering presence without pressure.

* Social Connectors: 69% pet parents in India say their pet has improved their social life.

While the mental health benefits of having pets have been acknowledged before, this global survey offers a deep dive into the many ways pets are helping pet parents -- in India and worldwide -- cope more effectively with anxiety, work-life stress, disrupted sleep patterns, social media fatigue, and overall emotional wellbeing. What is remarkable is not just the consistency of these findings across markets like the US, UK, Australia, and Germany -- but how strongly India stands out.

Indian pet parents ranked among the highest globally when it came to screen-time reduction (92% vs. global ~74%), taking regular breaks from work (93% vs 77% global), feeling more relaxed by talking to their pet (82% vs 77% global), and improved sleep quality (79% vs. 55% in the US and 43% in the UK). Furthermore, 88% of Indian pet owners say their pets help reduce overthinking -- significantly higher than most Western markets -- while 76% Indian pet parents report they feel more present and mindful because of their pets. These standout numbers underscore the unique depth of the human-animal bond in India and its powerful role in enhancing daily wellbeing.

Salil Murthy, Managing Director, Mars Petcare India, said, "This survey arrives at a defining moment. India, as the rest of the world, is navigating the twin challenges of digital burnout and a growing mental health burden -- and what we have found is both moving and urgent. 82% of pet parents surveyed globally say talking to their pet helps them feel more relaxed. 81% pet parents globally feel calmer when their pet settles beside them -- a moment of shared peace. 76% of those surveyed say their pet encourages them to stop overthinking while 75% are more likely to go outdoors, and 74% spend less time on social media due to their pet's influence. These are not just statistics -- they reflect a transformative, under-recognized role pets play in our lives."

Salil added, "At Mars Petcare India, we believe in our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS which also means creating stronger, more compassionate communities. Through our work in driving adoptions, raising awareness about pet homelessness, we're helping shape a more pet-inclusive India. This commitment begins in our own workplace. Our Hyderabad office is designed to welcome pets -- and our in-house 'pet associates', Maya and Milo, are an integral part of our Mars Petcare family. They receive care, nutritious food, and affection from our associates and their families. Their presence brings a unique sense of warmth, happiness, connection, and wellbeing to the workplace -- a reflection of the culture we are proud to foster at Mars. As a business deeply rooted in science-backed pet care and purpose-led growth, Mars wants more and more people to adopt and welcome pets in their homes and partner with communities, policymakers, and shelters to build more pet-inclusive environments."

The survey marks the launch of a first-of-its-kind partnership between Mars and Calm which aims to explore and celebrate the deep connection between people and pets as a force for everyday wellbeing. Turning insight into action, Mars and Calm have teamed up to create new content to help support wellbeing while nurturing the bond with your pet. The Mars x Calm content collection is a series of pet-inspired content to help you relax, reflect and recharge. This is Calm's first collection created just for pet lovers and inspired by the mutual relationship between people and their pets.

Greg Justice, Chief Content Officer, Calm said, "Yet another reason to love our pets: the data shows they have a profound impact on mental health. That's why we're proud to partner with Mars, the global leader in pet care, to celebrate how pets enhance wellbeing for millions worldwide and to highlight diverse approaches to mental health support. Together, we are helping more people - and their pets - experience the proven benefits of the human-animal bond through real stories, science-backed tools, and supportive content."

The survey marks the beginning of a long-term global collaboration between Mars and Calm. The new Mars x Calm content collection -- now available on the Calm app -- includes guided meditations, sleep stories, and mindfulness tools inspired by the human-animal bond.

By combining Mars' deep commitment to pet care with Calm's leadership in mental wellness, the initiative encourages a shift in how society views pets: not just as part of the family, but as part of our mental wellness toolkit.

The research was conducted by YouGov Plc on behalf of Mars. Total sample size was 31299 adults across 20 markets (UK: 2507, Brazil: 2502; Canada: 1347; Germany: 1584; Indonesia: 2510; India: 1001; Mexico: 1567; Malaysia: 1036; Poland: 1349; US: 3748; China: 1054: Belgium: 1084; Australia: 1525; New Zealand: 1066; Spain: 1322; Netherlands: 1074; France: 1526; Denmark: 1093; Sweden: 1070; Italy: 1334). Fieldwork was undertaken between 19th February - 31st March 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted at an individual country level to be representative of all dog and cat owners (aged 18+) in the respective markets.

