New Delhi, June 12: The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition is launched in India with several new upgrades compared to the Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited (O) edition. The latest flagship SUV comes with no design and mechanical configuration changes. The Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition price in India starts at INR 69.04 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition from Jeep India has a few cosmetic updates and extra features over the Grand Cherokee Limited (O) variant. It is also priced INR 1.54 lakh higher. The SUV is available in the following colour options - Rocky Mountain, Velvet Red, Diamond Black and Bright White.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition Specifications and Features

Jeep Grand Cherokee Signature Edition continues to have the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces a maximum of 272 hp power and 400 Nm torque. The engine is mated with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The premium SUV comes with a 4WD system and has various features like dash cams on the front and rear. The dash cams add extra safety to the car.

The Signature Edition has an 11.6-inch infotainment display with built-in speakers and supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and AUX. It comes with new features like entertainment screens placed on the back of the front seat for passengers. The overall design of the car remains the same without any notable changes.

The Grand Cherokee Signature Edition continues to have Jeep’s iconic seven-slot grille paired with sharp LED headlights and fog lamps for a bold, modern appearance. Its side profile is tall and imposing, sporting a boxy shape and 20-inch alloy wheels. Chrome surrounds the window panels to add a touch of elegance. At the rear, the design is minimal yet stylish, with sleek LED tail lights, a clean tailgate showcasing the Jeep badge at the centre, and a dual-tone bumper accented with fine chrome elements.

