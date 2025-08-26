New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki is set to export its upcoming electric SUV, the e-Vitara, to more than 100 countries from its Gujarat plant, marking a significant milestone for India's auto industry and the company's global strategy.

The announcement came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Maruti Suzuki's new EV production facility in Gujarat. The plant has a total production capacity of 750,000 vehicles per year, spread across three lines. The third line, which has been newly commissioned, has the ability to manufacture both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India, shared the company's vision during an interview with ANI. "It is a very proud moment today. The honourable Prime Minister himself inaugurated our production. We have production lines in this Gujarat plant. The total capacity is 7.5 lakhs. Our third line of production has the capacity to make EVs as well as ICE cars. We will export the e-Vitara to more than 100 countries. Europe and Japan will be our key markets. Barring the Arctic and Antarctic, we will be present in every continent."

He added that Latin America, South America, Africa, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand are among the markets where the company will make the vehicle available. The e-Vitara is being developed on a dedicated EV platform and comes with advanced technology features. "It is a high technology, high performance product, with a 500 km range, and a dedicated EV platform. It is a very powerful product. So hopefully market acceptance should be good," Bharti said.

The third production line has a capacity of 250,000 units annually. Maruti Suzuki has already invested about Rs. 21,000 crore in the Gujarat facility and plans to invest another Rs. 3,100 crore to add a fourth production line. The plant is also expected to generate around 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Alongside car manufacturing, Suzuki's battery subsidiary, TDSG Lithium Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited, has made progress in localizing battery production. The company holds a 50 per cent stake in the venture, which supports India's push toward self-reliance in electric mobility.

Bharti also confirmed that Indian customers will not be left behind. "We will provide it in India as well. We are trying to have our presence in every market within this financial year," he said. (ANI)

