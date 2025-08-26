Bournemouth vs Brentford, Carabao Cup 2025–26 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The EFL Cup 2025-26 aka Carabao Cup is underway. In the second round, two of England's top-tier football clubs, AFC Bournemouth and Brentford FC are locking horns. The two English Premier League 2025-26 sides will be facing off at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England. Both AFC Bournemouth and Brentford FC have had similar starts in their EPL 2025-26 season, having lost their respective campaign openers, but managing to come back with a win in the second one. Antoine Semenyo Racially Abused During EPL 2025–26 Match Against Liverpool, Bournemouth Star Says He Will Remember How ‘Entire Football Family Stood Together’ in His Support.

Hosts AFC Bournemouth won in their last outing against 10-man Wolves, 1-0. The win ensured their first win and also their first points in the EPL 2025-26. The first match in the league was however a tough one, where they were seeded against defending champions Liverpool FC. They were brave in the attack, but couldn't control against the premium Reds frontline, losing 4-2 at Anfield. Brentford FC had a poor start to their EPL 2025-26 campaign, losing 3-1 against Nottingham Forest. The Bees did manage to edge past Aston Villa, 1-0, thanks to a strike from Dango Ouattara.

Bournemouth vs Brentford Match Details

Match Bournemouth vs Brentford Date Wednesday, August 27 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Bournemouth vs Brentford, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

AFC Bournemouth will host Brentford FC in the second round of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Wednesday, August 27. The Bournemouth vs Brentford match is arranged to be played at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bournemouth vs Brentford, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the English League Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For Bournemouth vs Brentford online viewing options, read below. Wolves vs West Ham, Carabao Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch English League Cup Second Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Bournemouth vs Brentford, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch Bournemouth vs Brentford, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a subscription pass. AFC Bournemouth might get a comfortable win here.

