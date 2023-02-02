MAS Financial Services Q3FY23 PAT up 28 per cent to Rs 51.25 Cr., Y-o-Y

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited (MAS Financial) (BSE: 540749, NSE: MASFIN), specialized in MSME financing, announced today the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2022.

The consistent financial performance during all the past turbulent period is the testimony of the strong fundamentals of the company; which is being followed over two decades. We witnessed a healthy growth in business activities across the segments we serve, during the quarter. The disbursement was ` 2221.58 Crore during the quarter ended 31st December 2022 as compared to ` 1598.72 Crore during the corresponding period.

Also Read | Karnataka High Court Says 'If Accused Is Dead, Fine Can Be Collected From Successors or Property'.

Performance HighlightsMAS Financial Services Limited reports Assets under Management (AUM) of ` 7606.04 Crore and profit after tax of ` 51.25 Crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2022 from ` 5742.08 Crore and ` 40.10 Crore respectively for the quarter ended 31st December 2021. The AUM as on 30th September 2022 was ` 7138.11 Crore.

- A Growth of 32.46% in AUM and 27.80% in PAT over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Also Read | Shakira Birthday: Best Red Carpet Appearances of the ‘Queen of Latin Music’.

- Capital Adequacy Ratio (including Tier II capital) as of 31st December, 2022 stood at 24.47%. The Tier-I capital stood at 21.21%.

- The portfolio quality remained stable and strong despite of the prolonged ongoing crisis followed by the unprecedented pandemic situation at 2.23% gross stage 3 assets and 1.60 % net stage 3 assets of AUM as compared to 2.26% gross stage 3 assets and 1.60% net stage 3 assets of AUM as on 30th September 2022.

- The company continues to carry buffer provision (COVID provision) as on 31st December 2022 of 0.34% of the total on book assets.

*Represents underlying assets in each of the categories. As on 31st December, 2022 39.03% of the total underlying assets is through various NBFCs.

- Dividend: In consonance to our policy of rewarding the shareholders the board has declared interim dividend of 18.00 % @ ` 1.80 per share.

Note on MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Limited (Subsidiary)

The Board of Directors of MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Limited in their meeting held on January 25, 2023 took on record the unaudited Financial Results of the company for quarter ended 31st December, 2022.

Performance HighlightsMAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Limited reports Assets under Management (AUM) of ` 400.84 Crore and profit after tax of ` 1.59 Crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2022 from ` 306.92 Crore and ` 1.04 Crore respectively for quarter ended 31st December 2021.

- A growth of 30.60% in AUM and 52.75% in PAT over the corresponding period of the previous year.

- Capital Adequacy Ratio (including Tier II capital) as of 31st December 2022 stood at 42.46%. The Tier-I capital stood at 31.02%.

- The portfolio quality remained stable and strong despite of the prolonged ongoing crisis followed by the unprecedented pandemic situation at 0.62% gross stage 3 assets and 0.47% net stage 3 assets of AUM as compared to 0.59% gross stage 3 assets and 0.42% net stage 3 assets of AUM as on 30th September 2022.

- The company continues to carry buffer provision (COVID provision) as on 31st December 2022 of 0.93% of the total on book assets.

Commenting on the performance, Kamlesh Gandhi - Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, MAS Financial said, "We have over two & half decade demonstrated that "CONSISTENTLY AND STEADILY IS THE FASTEST WAY TO REACH WHERE YOU WANT TO". In consonance with our mission and vision to constantly endeavor to create value for stakeholders on a very large scale through efficient last mile delivery of credit, the main focus of the company continues to remain on maintaining strong capital base, adequate liquidity and quality of assets."

The working of this quarter very aptly demonstrated our conviction to grow at a consistent CAGR of 20-25% based on the strong enablers' namely high capital adequacy, excellent asset quality accompanied by strong liability management and the niche expertise to serve the huge MSME market.

Team MAS remains committed to its mission of excellence through endeavours.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)