Queen of Latin music, Shakira, celebrates her birthday on February 2. The famous singer who recently made headlines for personal reasons has moved on from the crisis and is on her way to reclaiming her throne like a true queen. For someone who made her recording debut at the age of 13, Shakira has come a long way since her initial days. While she wins your hearts with her versatility in singing, she also ensures to be a red carpet darling with her stunning appearances. Shakira Tweets About Amir Nasr-Azadani, Iranian Footballer Facing Death Row, During FIFA World Cup Final, Asks Players and the World To Remember Him – Here’s Why.

Shakira's a true Aquarian and one of the most stylish ones too. She doesn't prefer dramatic outfits unlike her contemporaries and likes sticking to basic ones instead. The designs are simple, from mini dresses to evening gowns, but they look so damn chic. Of course, the Latino singer adds her own charm to outfits and helps them look out of this world. Less is more, that's the mantra that she follows and swears by. To celebrate her special day in our own way, we'd like to reminisce about her best red carpet moments, one more time. So here we go. Nick Jonas Leaves Shakira Amazed With His Salsa Moves! Watch the Video Of Them Grooving Together On The Sets Of Dancing With Myself.

Happy Birthday, Shakira!

