New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life"/"Company"), has been ranked 18th amongst 'India's Best Companies to Work For' in 2021.

The Company has been bestowed upon this honour for the tenth time in the most comprehensive employee survey of workplace culture conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Max Life has also been recognized amongst the top 30 'Best Workplaces in BFSI'; and retains its position amongst 'Top 50 Best Workplaces' for the fifth consecutive year of participation, as per the Great Place to Work Institute's ("GPTW") 2021 study. This year, the study covered more than 850 companies, out of which the Top 100 have been selected for the marquee recognition.

The recognition is a testament to Max Life's long-standing values-driven culture and 'people-first' practices around employee engagement and talent development. Scoring highly on the GPTW Institute's 'Culture Audit Framework' that evaluated the organization on parameters of human touch, variety, originality, integration, and all-inclusiveness, the Company has achieved its best-ever ranking in the latest survey.

Commenting on the announcement, Shailesh Singh, Director & Chief People Officer, Max Life, said, "We are honored to be recognized as one of 'India's Best Companies to Work For'. We are committed to maintaining an environment where the most talented people want to come to work, grow their careers and make a difference every day for our customers. This achievement is dedicated to our employees, partners, and their families, and we look forward to moving up in the ranks in the future."

Highlights of Max Life's assessment for 2021

* Max Life's people practices and focus on culture-building

* Positive movement on culture audit parameters of 'Inspiring, Celebrating, Onboarding, Collaborating, Supporting, Grievance Redressing', amongst others

* Credibility in the leadership team, 'Communicate to Care' approach attuned towards employee wellbeing, opportunities for career growth: Employees laying a great deal of trust in the Company and rating the organization strongly across all assessment areas

'The Great Place To Work' recognition holds deep credibility with its holistic and credible dual-lens methodology. The GPTW survey curates a list of organizations that build an enabling environment of sustenance, growth, engagement, and work-life balance for their employees. The institute then follows a rigorous and comprehensive assessment covering both employee feedback and implementation of people practices.

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of the Max Group, an Indian multi-business corporation.

Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over almost two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery, and trained human capital.

As per public disclosures and annual audited financials for FY20-21, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 19,018 crore. As of 31st March 2021, the Company had INR 90,407 crore of assets under management (AUM) and a Sum Assured in Force of INR 1,087,987 crore.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

Great Place to Work certification is the most definitive 'Employer-of-Choice' recognition that organizations aspire to achieve. The certification is recognized globally by employees and employers and is undoubtedly considered the 'Gold Standard' in identifying and recognizing 'Great Workplace Cultures'.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)