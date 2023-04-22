Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): A fixed deposit (FD) is one instrument that offers secured returns on your deposit. This is because it is unaffected by market movements. Banks, Post offices, and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) all offer FD. Since bank and post office FD are backed by the government, the risk is almost non-existent in this case. However, with company FD, along with higher interest rates a little risk might be involved. Since safety is of paramount importance when you think of investing your hard-earned money in financial tools, you must choose wisely. Hence, choosing an FD with the right safety ratings is necessary.

Here are more reasons to why you must open a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

High FD rates

You can earn up to 8.20 per cent p.a. on your deposits with Bajaj Finance. Being the highest-rated NBFC Bajaj Finance offers higher FD rates resulting in a more substantial yield at maturity. You can even use the online FD calculator to estimate your returns even before you choose to invest in an FD.

Given below is a table showing the returns that you can get by investing in a Bajaj Finance FD.

1. Citizens aged below 60 years

2. Senior citizen

100 per cent digital application process

Bajaj Finance FD offers a 100 per cent end-to-end paperless and online process, which can be undertaken at any time from anywhere. You can book an FD in under 10 minutes.

Safety and credibility

The safety of returns is a crucial parameter when booking an FD. Bajaj Finance FD has the highest safety ratings of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable), making it an ideal investment option for risk-averse investors.

Flexible tenure investment options

The Bajaj Finance FD can be easily customised to fit the many short-term and long-term financial goals that investors may have. With a customisable investment horizon, investors may make sure that the tenure exactly matches their objectives. From 12 to 60 months, Bajaj Finance offers numerous tenure options. By carefully organising their investments, investors can achieve both short-term and long-term goals.

Systematic Deposit Plan

If you find investing in a lump sum inconvenient but still want to embark on your investment journey, then you can start making small savings early on. Bajaj Finance offers an industry-first monthly savings option. This is called the Systematic Deposit Plan. You can make small monthly contributions, with just Rs. 5,000. These are treated as independent fixed deposits. And can help you align your investments with your goals.

Book an FD with Bajaj Finance now and be assured of high returns and timely payouts. Easily grow your wealth with one of the safest instruments available in the market.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loans against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

